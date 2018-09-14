The Munster Police Department and Choice Community Council of Munster will host the sixth annual Police & Fire Charity Softball event at 1:30 p.m. Sunday at Community Park, 8601 Calumet Ave. Tckets are $5 and all proceeds will benefit the Cancer Resource Centre of Munster which provides support to cancer patients and their families.
The event will include two sets of friendly softball games between police officers and firefighters from Munster, Highland, Dyer and Lansing to determine the champion, along with a performance of the National Anthem, bounce houses, prize drawings, Little Obie train rides through the park, Culver's ice cream sales, an emergency vehicle display, DJ music, concessions, and more.
For more information, contact Officer James Ghrist at 219-836-6639 or jghrist@munster.org