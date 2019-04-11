HIGHLAND — Best Buddies Friendship Walk will be held May 11 at Wicker Park. Best Buddies International is a global volunteer movement that creates opportunities for one-to-one friendships, integrated employment and leadership development for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities.
Best Buddies programs empower people with IDD to form meaningful friendships with peers, secure high-quality jobs in integrated settings, and improve self-advocacy and communications skills. Best Buddies came to Northwest Indiana in fall 2010 when Brad Hemingway, the parent of a Munster High School special education student, wanted to find ways to include his son and his classmates in school activities and provide opportunities for them to socialize with other students. Hemingway learned about Best Buddies and campaigned for several years to start chapters at local high schools.
Munster High School and Crown Point High School were the first to start chapters, launching Best Buddies in Lake County in the 2010-11 school year. Brent Barton, teacher and Best Buddies advisor at Munster High School, is proud to have been there when it all began. “Although we started small, we made a difference in the two high schools where we started. We did exactly what Brad had in mind. We made it possible for students with intellectual and developmental disabilities to become a part of their school through peer relationships with other students,” Barton said. “Best Buddies is the type of organization that changes lives. It is life altering for all involved, whether they are an adult or a student and whether they have an intellectual or developmental disability or not. Best Buddies can change your outlook on life in a very positive way! I can say that I am a better person, teacher, husband and father since I joined Best Buddies 10 years ago. I am proud of what Best Buddies stands for and what it accomplishes.”
The first annual Best Buddies Friendship Walk Lake County took place in 2011. Best Buddies has continued to grow throughout the area, with chapters currently at Munster High School, Crown Point High School, Lake Central High School, Griffith High School, Purdue Northwest, Highland High School, and Jerry Ross and MacArthur Elementary schools in Crown Point. This year all of the Lake County chapters, along with corporate and community walk teams, will bring a crowd of 300 to 400 to Wicker Memorial Park, working towards a fundraising goal of $25,000, which will be used to fund and expand Best Buddies programs in Indiana that provide one-to-one friendships, integrated employment and leadership development.
The Best Buddies Friendship Walk is open to everyone. Area chapter leaders and walk teams encourage other groups to lace up their shoes to join the walk for inclusion on May 11. Sign in begins at 9 a.m. and the 1-mile, non-competitive walk commences at 10:30 a.m. Following the walk, everyone is invited to join Best Buddies for fun, family, food and friendship. To register for the walk, create a team or donate to an existing team, visit www.bestbuddiesfriendshipwalk.org/lakecounty.