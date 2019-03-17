MERRILLVILLE — Meals on Wheels of Northwest Indiana will hold its annual summer bicycle event, Spinning Spokes Feeding Folks.
Spinning Spokes promotes healthy living and an active lifestyle and raises funds to support Meals on Wheels’ mission of delivering food to those in need.
The 2019 event will be held on June 9, with a rain date of June 23. Registration begins at 7 a.m. and rides start at 8 a.m., departing from Trek Bicycle Store in Schererville.
Spinning spokes is open to people of all ages and experience levels. Trail and road routes are available ranging from 12 to 62 miles.
Businesses interested in being part of the event can contact Meals on Wheels at 219-756-3663 or rachel@mownwi.org for sponsorship opportunities.
Ticket are $25 in advance at 2019spokes.eventbrite.com or $30 the day of the event. Groups and teams are welcome to register as well. Call 219-756-3663 with questions, or visit www.mownwi.org for more information.