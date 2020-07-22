Bidding goes virtual for 4-H exhibitors

Auctions for 4-H exhibitors will take a virtual spin this summer with COVID-19 concerns canceling county and state fairs.
The Porter County Fair, in collaboration with Kraft Auction Services, will hold an online virtual 4-H Celebration Sale starting at 6 p.m. July 30.
Plans are in the works by the Lake County 4-H Auction Committee to host a live video event starting at 4 p.m. on Aug. 15, auction committee chairperson Deanne Nagel said.
"We are still in the process of getting approval for our safety plan that is required by Purdue. Until this is finalized I am hesitant to list the location for our proposed live event. If unable to host a live event we will hold a virtual auction for the members," Nagel said.
The LaPorte County Fair, the state's oldest fair, was scheduled July 12 through 18 but the pandemic forced its cancellation said Gayle O'Connor, LaPorte County's 4-H Youth Development Educator.
"All of our judging is being done virtually, but we will not have an auction," O'Connor said.
The Porter County Fair, which was also canceled, will allow for one animal per exhibitor who chooses to participate in the sale, auctioneer Jonathan Kraft said.
The 4-H exhibitors, who took photos of the animals they raised and are selling, are listed on the kraftauctions.com site.
Some 149 exhibitors are listed with livestock up for auction including swine, poultry, lambs, goats, beef and dairy steers and rabbits.
Those wanting to bid on the livestock can sign up and then place bids on the auction website online catalog.
Bids will also be taken live on July 30 from a select group who were invited to attend the auction, Kraft said.
"If uncomfortable to bid online, bidders can also do phone bids," Kraft said.
David King, 18, a 10-year 4-H member, said a goat he raised is listed on the website.
King, who recently graduated from Morgan Township High School, said he has shown beef, swine and goats at past fairs.
"The whole situation this year is off-putting, but fortunately we have the opportunity to take part in a virtual auction," King said.
King, who plans to continue raising livestock on his family farm near Valparaiso, will also be attending Ivy Tech in the fall where he intends to pursue degrees in paramedic science and fire science.
Nagel described plans by the Lake County 4-H Auction Committee as an "edited version of previous years auctions with a live video/online version of the auction."
Pictures of the animals submitted for the virtual judging will be used for the video portion of the sale.
"No animals will be on display nor run through the ring for the sale," Nagel said.
Plans are in the works to invite several past buyers to a live video event on Aug. 15.
"We will also offer online bidding and phone bidding to buyers that do no wish to participate in the live event," Nagel said.
Further information will be mailed to previous year's buyers within the next few weeks.
"COVID-19 has also impacted how many animals will be able to be butchered and processed. All large animal projects (beef, meat goats, dairy goats, sheep and swine) will be allowed to sell only four lots within all species," Nagel said.
The auction committee along with the livestock superintendents are working to bring some "normal" to this 4-H year, Nagel said.
"Again we have been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Changes to judging schedules, exhibitors' requirements and even meeting opportunities have challenged us all. Safety for our 4-H members and their families are a priority especially this year," Nagel said.
4 more die from coronavirus in Region; state exceeds 49,000 cases
Four more Northwest Indiana residents were reported dead from COVID-19 Wednesday while the statewide case total surpassed 49,000, health officials said.
Death totals stood at 246 for Lake County, up two; 39 for Porter County, up two; 26 for LaPorte County; 10 for Newton County; and two for Jasper County, the Indiana State Department of Health and local health departments reported.
There were 15 additional fatalities across the state, bringing the death total to 2,539. New deaths were reported between June 20 and Tuesday, the state health department said. All data were provisional and subject to change as more information is reported to the state.
ISDH listed another 193 deaths as probable, meaning there was no positive test on record but a physician listed COVID-19 as a contributing cause, based on X-rays, scans and other clinical symptoms. One of the deaths in Porter County's total was probable, county officials said.
Lake County had 64 new coronavirus cases since Monday, bringing the county's total to 5,276. Porter County added 28 cases, a large jump from just four new cases the day before. Its total stood at 797. LaPorte County added four for a total of 583. Jasper saw two new cases, bringing its total to 123. Newton County added just one, for a total of 99.
ISDH reported 455 new coronavirus cases across the state during the 24-hour reporting period, which brought Indiana's total to 49,063. New cases were reported Monday, state officials said.
Lake County community totals were not available Wednesday. Of the county's total positive cases, 434 were at long-term care facilities. Residents of those facilities accounted for 118 COVID-19 deaths.
The East Chicago Health Department reported Wednesday 543 cases, an increase of eight from the day before. Its last reported death total was 56 as of Tuesday.
The city of Gary reported Wednesday 823 positive COVID-19 cases and 57 deaths.
The Porter County Health Department reported the following community totals Tuesday: Portage Township, 314, up six; Center Township, 222, up five; Westchester Township, 60, up one; Washington Township, 57, up one; Liberty Township, 36, up six; Union Township, 35, up two; Boone Township, 18, up two; Porter Township, 17, up two; Morgan Township, 15, up two; Pleasant Township, 13, up one; Pine Township, seven, no change; and Jackson Township, three, no change.
The Porter County Health Department reported Tuesday two patients were hospitalized due to COVID-19 and 663 people had recovered.
Total deaths in Porter County included: Portage Township, 18, up one; Center Township, 13, no change; Westchester Township, six, up one; Liberty Township, one, no change; and Union Township, one, no change.
The Westville Correctional Facility reported Wednesday 201 inmates and 109 staff who had tested positive for COVID-19. Totals of 177 inmates and 97 staff had recovered, according to the Indiana Department of Correction.
A total of 535,857 people in Indiana had been tested for the coronavirus, with a 9.2% positive rate.
ISDH reported 42,831 tested in Lake County, 10,597 in Porter County, 8,197 in LaPorte County, 733 in Newton County, and 2,600 in Jasper County.
New tests were reported between May 26 and Tuesday.
The Gary Health Department continues to offer COVID-19 testing at the health center, 1145 W. Fifth Ave., by appointment on Tuesdays and Thursdays. No upfront payment is necessary, but guests are encouraged to bring any proof of insurance to the testing site. Doctors' orders are not required.
ISDH will host additional drive-thru testing sites from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Wednesday, at Morton High School, 6915 Grand Ave., in Hammond, and Monday to Friday at North Side Gymnasium, 300 Lawrence St., in Elkhart.
To find testing locations around the state, visit www.coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link. More than 200 locations are available around the state, including sites in Valparaiso and Michigan City.
