Bidding goes virtual for 4-H exhibitors
Bidding goes virtual for 4-H exhibitors

Auctions for 4-H exhibitors will take a virtual spin this summer with COVID-19 concerns canceling county and state fairs.

The Porter County Fair, in collaboration with Kraft Auction Services, will hold an online virtual 4-H Celebration Sale starting at 6 p.m. July 30.

Plans are in the works by the Lake County 4-H Auction Committee to host a live video event starting at 4 p.m. on Aug. 15, auction committee chairperson Deanne Nagel said.

"We are still in the process of getting approval for our safety plan that is required by Purdue. Until this is finalized I am hesitant to list the location for our proposed live event. If unable to host a live event we will hold a virtual auction for the members," Nagel said.

The LaPorte County Fair, the state's oldest fair, was scheduled July 12 through 18 but the pandemic forced its cancellation said Gayle O'Connor, LaPorte County's 4-H Youth Development Educator.

"All of our judging is being done virtually, but we will not have an auction," O'Connor said.

The Porter County Fair, which was also canceled, will allow for one animal per exhibitor who chooses to participate in the sale, auctioneer Jonathan Kraft said.

The 4-H exhibitors, who took photos of the animals they raised and are selling, are listed on the kraftauctions.com site.

Some 149 exhibitors are listed with livestock up for auction including swine, poultry, lambs, goats, beef and dairy steers and rabbits.

Those wanting to bid on the livestock can sign up and then place bids on the auction website online catalog.

Bids will also be taken live on July 30 from a select group who were invited to attend the auction, Kraft said.

"If uncomfortable to bid online, bidders can also do phone bids," Kraft said.

David King, 18, a 10-year 4-H member, said a goat he raised is listed on the website.

King, who recently graduated from Morgan Township High School, said he has shown beef, swine and goats at past fairs.

"The whole situation this year is off-putting, but fortunately we have the opportunity to take part in a virtual auction," King said.

King, who plans to continue raising livestock on his family farm near Valparaiso, will also be attending Ivy Tech in the fall where he intends to pursue degrees in paramedic science and fire science.

Nagel described plans by the Lake County 4-H Auction Committee as an "edited version of previous years auctions with a live video/online version of the auction."

Pictures of the animals submitted for the virtual judging will be used for the video portion of the sale.

"No animals will be on display nor run through the ring for the sale," Nagel said.

Plans are in the works to invite several past buyers to a live video event on Aug. 15.

"We will also offer online bidding and phone bidding to buyers that do no wish to participate in the live event," Nagel said.

Further information will be mailed to previous year's buyers within the next few weeks.

"COVID-19 has also impacted how many animals will be able to be butchered and processed. All large animal projects (beef, meat goats, dairy goats, sheep and swine) will be allowed to sell only four lots within all species," Nagel said.

The auction committee along with the livestock superintendents are working to bring some "normal" to this 4-H year, Nagel said.

"Again we have been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Changes to judging schedules, exhibitors' requirements and even meeting opportunities have challenged us all. Safety for our 4-H members and their families are a priority especially this year," Nagel said.

