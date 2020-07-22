Bidding goes virtual for 4-H exhibitors

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Auctions for 4-H exhibitors will take a virtual spin this summer with COVID-19 concerns canceling county and state fairs.

The Porter County Fair, in collaboration with Kraft Auction Services, will hold an online virtual 4-H Celebration Sale starting at 6 p.m. July 30.

Plans are in the works by the Lake County 4-H Auction Committee to host a live video event starting at 4 p.m. on Aug. 15, auction committee chairperson Deanne Nagel said.

"We are still in the process of getting approval for our safety plan that is required by Purdue. Until this is finalized I am hesitant to list the location for our proposed live event. If unable to host a live event we will hold a virtual auction for the members," Nagel said.

The LaPorte County Fair, the state's oldest fair, was scheduled July 12 through 18 but the pandemic forced its cancellation said Gayle O'Connor, LaPorte County's 4-H Youth Development Educator.

"All of our judging is being done virtually, but we will not have an auction," O'Connor said.

The Porter County Fair, which was also canceled, will allow for one animal per exhibitor who chooses to participate in the sale, auctioneer Jonathan Kraft said.