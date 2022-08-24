Big dreams on little wheels at Lake County Fair

CROWN POINT — They may look like little cars, but don’t tell that to Hot Wheels collectors — and there are many of them.

The Hot Wheels races at the Lake County Fair drew fans of all ages for a tradition that goes back nearly six decades.

“You get lost in it,” said event chairman Greg Simms, of Valparaiso. “You see a model Corvette, then as an adult, you want that car.”

Six cars per heat took off from an 11-foot-high incline, speeding 85 feet to the finish, where an infrared sensor recorded the top three places.

Simms said Hot Wheels attract people of all ages. “Some people may enter more than one car,” he noted.

Jackson Habel, 5, of Crown Point, has owned Hot Wheels since he was 1. Helping was his father, Nick, also an enthusiast.

“It’s a staple,” Nick Habel said. “It gets you into cars. It’s just one of those things.”

Mattel introduced these scale-model cars in 1966. Hot Wheels became the primary competitor to Matchbox cars until 1997 when Mattel purchased Tyco Toys, then owner of Matchbox.

Jackson Habel entered two cars, though his father said the boy owns 200 Hot Wheels. Matchbox, his father said, is better known for its trucks and off-road vehicles, while Mattel’s line features more racing cars and “crazy design” vehicles.

Jerry Christian and son Jackson, 5, of Hobart, own more than 500 Hot Wheels.

“Every kid likes playing with cars,” the father said. “It’s like going to a car show.”

Jackson Christian brought three cars after testing his vehicles on a 15-foot-long, six-lane track his father built at home.

“We brought the fastest ones,” his father said.

Steven Scheeringa and son Landon, 10, of Highland, also have an indoor track at home.

“We raced a bunch of cars, and whichever was fastest, we brought,” the father said.

Mattel estimates that 41 million children have played with Hot Wheels. Children ages 5-15 have an average of 41 cars, the company added.

A mother of three, Julie Fink, of Munster, has owned Hot Wheels since her children were born.

“We love Hot Wheels,” she said. “It’s really exciting when yours is one of the top ones in the heat.”

Malachi Neal, 15, of Munster, has owned Hot Wheels for 10 years.

“They’re concept cars, really nice,” he said. “I wish I could own one.”

Shelley and Dave Szymonek and daughters Bailey, 8, and Sydney, 5, of Crown Point, were in their first Hot Wheels race.

“The kids love them,” Shelley Szymonek said. “We always get them at the grocery store.”

Don and Angela Gogal, of Crown Point, brought son Luke, 7, to race some of his cars.

“I like how fast they are,” the boy said.

Simms said he’s now seeing second generations of contestants. “That means people like it,” he said.

“It’s good to see people having fun,” Simms added. “The way it is meant to be.”