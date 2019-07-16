Economic development is necessary for any community to thrive.

Summer seems to have finally arrived in Northwest Indiana and people are more than ready to party.

If you go

2019 Festival of the Lakes

When: July 17 to 21

Where: Wolf Lake Memorial Park, Hammond

Cost: General admission is free

Mega-Pass grants unlimited carnival rides (to one person) for all five days of the festival. $50 in advance, $60 starting July 17

VIP Experience Pass: $60 per person, per concert, in advance; $75 starting July 17. Includes access to all areas available to the general public PLUS access to the VIP viewing section located in the front of the stage and designated backstage areas.

Parking: Parking passes can be purchased for one day ($25 per vehicle); three days ($60 per vehicle) and Motorcycle Single Day Parking is $15 per motorcycle. No street parking is allowed. Shuttles are available to transfer passengers to and from the parking areas and the festival.

Free shuttle bus runs continuously from the Hammond South Shore Station to Wolf Lake Memorial Park and back.

FYI: festivalofthelakes.com