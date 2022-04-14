Bishop blesses holy oils at Chrism Mass

GARY — “What a joyous occasion.”

With that comment, Bishop Robert J. McClory of the Roman Catholic Diocese of Gary welcomed all to the annual Chrism Mass at Holy Angels Cathedral on Thursday. In one of the most solemn services in the liturgical year, McClory blessed and consecrated holy oils to be used at parishes and at the diocesan level for the next year.

The blessing of oils is a practice in Roman Catholicism, Lutheranism, and Anglicanism.

McClory blessed the oil of the sick and oil of the catechumens and consecrated the holy chrism oil.

While these oils have specific purposes, the bishop said all Christians are, in a way, anointed by God to spread tidings of joy and faith.

“Northwest Indiana needs to know and experience the love of Jesus now more than ever, to know there is a better way to live, a life full of hope and joy and the love of Jesus,” McClory said. “The Lord has given us all we need to be his vessels. Let us set Northwest Indiana ablaze in God’s love.”

Oil of the sick, made from pure olive oil, is used for anointing of the sick. The priest lays his hands on the sick or elderly person, prays, and anoints the person with the oil in the form of a cross on the forehead and hands.

Also made from olive oil, oil of the catechumens is used with adults preparing for entry into the Catholic faith and with infants prior to baptism.

Holy chrism oil is olive oil mixed with balsam. It is used during a priestly ordination in Holy Orders and the consecration of a bishop. This anointing is also used in the consecration of a church and blessing of an altar. It is also used when young people are confirmed and at the Easter Vigil, when adults are confirmed after baptism.

Chrism oil is also part of the baptismal rite, as the celebrant traces the cross on the child’s forehead, marking the child as a Christian. This oil is also used at adult baptisms.

“The oils represent many things,” McClory said. “All of us, in some way, are touched by the oils that will be blessed and consecrated today.”

While the chrism is used during the priestly ordination rite, the bishop continued, the faithful are all called to a priesthood of service and spreading the Gospel.

“We’re all called to share the good news of Jesus,” McClory said. “That is something that all of us, ordained or not, are conferred and configured to Christ to share with others.”

The bishop noted that while spreading the Gospel is God’s work, “prayer and hard work are required of us, nonetheless.”

"Through this hard work," McClory went on, “hearts are changed, needs are met, the peace of the Lord prevails.”

Following the bishop’s homily at the Chrism Mass, members of the congregation carried vessels with the oils to the bishop. After blessing the oils of the sick and catechumens, the bishop prepared the holy chrism oil by mixing balsam into the olive oil. He then breathed into each vessel, signifying the presence of the Holy Spirit and then praying to consecrate the oil.

Chrism oil symbolizes strength, and the fragrant balsam represents the “aroma of Christ,” taken from 2 Corinthians.

Coming off the pandemic, the bishop encouraged the assembly to “read the signs of the times.” He cited the example of a local parish where pre-COVID Sunday attendance was 1,200. Those numbers have slowly grown back from 500 to 800 to most recently 1,100.

“The results are here, but we have to do our part,” McClory said. “Our success is our faithfulness … to what God has given us.”

The Chrism Mass also featured priests of the diocese pledging their obedience to the bishop and his successors. McClory asked the laity to pray for their priests and for him as their bishop.

The vessels containing oils were removed from the cathedral, after which volunteers poured the oils into smaller containers for distribution among parishes.

Among those carrying chrism oil was Gary Wolfe, from St. Michael the Archangel Parish in Schererville. In early June, Wolfe will return to the cathedral to be ordained a permanent deacon.

“This is an honor for me,” Wolfe said, “especially knowing what good it will do for others.”

Wolfe added, “I was here at the beginning with this oil, and now I’ll see how it changes lives by bringing others closer to Christ.”

Paula Hammersley, director of religious education at St. Ann in Gary, said it was “very nice” to be back in the cathedral. “It’s a reminder of how things used to be,” she said, “slowly coming back to normalcy.”

McClory concluded his homily by recalling that God has “anointed us to bring good tidings to the poor. Let’s keep our eyes fixed on Jesus.”

