MERRILLVILLE — The Most Rev. Bishop Donald J. Hying is returning to Wisconsin after shepherding the Gary Diocese for nearly four years.
Hying announced Thursday he will become Bishop of Madison, Wisconsin.
“I am grateful and energized by this appointment by Pope Francis to serve the Diocese of Madison and to minister to the People of God in south-central and southwestern Wisconsin,” he stated in a prepared news release.
Hying, 54, leaves Northwest Indiana where he has served as the Diocese pastor since arriving in November 2014.
Hying stated, “In the four short years I have had the privilege to serve as your bishop, it has been a great joy to encounter many of you in my visits to our parishes and schools.”
He said when he first learned of his return to Wisconsin, “I felt a particular regret knowing I will no longer share in the continued renewal that is taking place and thinking about all the wonderful people I will miss.”
Father Jeff Burton of St. Paul Church in Valparaiso, said early Thursday Hying will be remembered fondly. “He was a great fit. He came from a blue collar background.”
He said Hying personally tended to the parishioners at Holy Angels Cathedral and St. Monica and Luke Church in Gary and worked with a synod of diocese priests to deal with the closing of less-well attended parish churches in the Diocese.
“He helped us come together,” Burton said.
Hying was the fourth bishop of the Diocese of Gary, which has parishes in Lake, Porter, LaPorte and portions of Starke counties.
It was first formed under Bishop Andrew G. Grutka in 1957. He was succeeded by Bishop Norbert F. Gaughan in 1984. Melczek became bishop in 1992 and Hying in 2014.
Hying will become the fifth Bishop of the Madison Diocese, succeeding the late Most Rev. Robert C. Molino, who served from 2003 until his death Nov. 24.
Hying is a native of West Allis, Wisconsin, a suburb of Milwaukee, where he attended Immaculate Heart of Mary and St. Aloysius grade schools and graduated from Brookfield Central High. He received a degree at Marquette University, majoring in philosophy, theology and history.
He was ordained a priest in 1989 in Milwaukee. He received a degree in theological studies at St. Francis de Sales Seminary in St. Francis, Wisconsin, and has undertaken doctorate studies at St. Mary of the Lake Seminary in Mundelein, Illinois.
Hying became an auxiliary bishop for the Archdiocese of Milwaukee in 2011.