Bishop invites Catholics to fast, pray for end to racism

Have I opened my heart to see how unequal access to economic opportunity, jobs, housing, and education based on skin color, race, or ethnicity, has denied and continues to deny the equal dignity of others?

Bishop Shelton J. Fabre of Houma-Thibodaux, La., chairman of the USCCB Ad Hoc Committee Against Racism, offered this perspective: “In the midst of our country’s ongoing racial unrest, we restate our commitment to peacefully seeking racial justice. … We reiterate the value of those whose human life and dignity in this country are marginalized through racism and our need to fight for them, including the unborn.”

McClory will begin that Wednesday with a 7 a.m. prayer service at Holy Angels Cathedral in Gary. The cathedral will be open to for public prayer from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. when the Rev. Michael Surufka, administrator of the cathedral, will conclude the day with benediction at 5 p.m. and Mass at 5:30 p.m.

Those unable to attend services may view the livestream. Links for the livestream and signup for the day’s activities are available through the diocesan website, dcgary.org.