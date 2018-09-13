HAMMOND — Bishop Noll Institute senior David Robles enjoys art because there are no limitations to what he can do.
He showcased his talents through a gallery of his work during Noll’s Fine Arts Weekend, which highlights Noll’s artists, musicians and actors.
“I participated because I really want people to see my art,” Robles said. “My process is just to draw whatever until I get a good idea. In other activities like sports and music, there’s clearly a limit to what you can and can’t do but in art, there are no limits since imagination is infinite.”
Art teacher Jennifer Gwiazda said you can always find Robles sketching or coming up with creative ideas for what he wants to implement in his work.
“Not only does he have natural talent, but he works at it. Just like a great basketball player might practice his free throw, you will always see David creating and coming up with new ideas for his artwork or ideas to inspire others and their work.”
In addition to art, Robles, of Chicago’s Hegewisch neighborhood, is on the cross country and track teams at Noll. He is also trying to learn to play an instrument and collects bow ties.
Robles’ artistic talents go beyond the art room.
"As part of his theological formation, David was able to unleash some of his talent by channeling it though his theological worldview. We did see a glimpse of his passionate, dedicated, and artistic work in class and we foresee a bright future ahead of him," said BNI theology teacher Johan A. Castaneda Hernandez.
“I always enjoyed getting David’s anatomy color sheets because there were always little extra doodles on them. They were funny and pleasant to see,” science teacher Rosalie Hauter Schmidt said.
