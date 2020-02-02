Bishop Noll' fundraiser the pea-nuttiest ever

HAMMOND — To help replenish the Food Bank of Northwest Indiana with a staple item, Bishop Noll students collected more than 1,300 jars of peanut butter during a January drive.

The Student Council, partnering with the Advancement Office, ran the traditional Peanut Butter Drive, exceeding the goal of 800 jars.

For the past 12 years, Bob Homrich, Bishop Noll class of 1967 alum, has challenged Bishop Noll students to collect peanut butter to donate to the food bank. Homrich donates to Bishop Noll’s Annual Fund as a thank you for its collection efforts.

“That’s an unbelievable amount of peanut butter from this group. I am so proud of what these young adults can accomplish to help those who may be in greater need,” Homrich said.

The peanut butter challenge began after Homrich read an article about lack of food in Haiti. People were making pies out of dirt and water and baking them to eat, he said.

“I couldn’t wrap my mind around this … Many thoughts ran through my mind. I might not be able to reach out to them, but maybe I could do something more local and involve a larger group than just myself and so it began.”