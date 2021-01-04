Bishop Noll holds entrance exam Jan. 23

HAMMOND — Bishop Noll Institute holds its entrance exam for prospective students at 8 a.m. Jan. 23 at the school, 1519 Hoffman St. in Hammond.

This is the first step in the admissions process for all eighth-graders who have not taken the entrance exam yet and are interested in attending Bishop Noll.

Due to COVID-19 guidelines, seats for this exam are limited. Parents must pre-register their child for the exam by downloading and completing Section A of the Transcript and Behavioral Report request form at bishopnoll.org or by contacting Jeff Stur, Director of Admissions, at jstur@bishopnoll.org.

In order to be eligible for one of Bishop Noll’s entrance exam scholarships, prospective students must have already taken the test or take it on Jan. 23.

The deadline to register for the entrance exam is Jan. 20. Walk-ins on the day of the exam will not be accepted.

Please be sure to keep in mind the following on the day of the exam:

• If your child has recently come in close contact with anyone who has tested positive for COVID-19, is waiting to receive a COVID-19 test result, or is experiencing any COVID-19 symptoms on the morning of the exam, please keep that child home. His entrance exam will be rescheduled.