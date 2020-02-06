Bishop Noll holds extrance exam for prospective students

HAMMOND — Bishop Noll Institute holds an entrance exam for prospective students at 8 a.m. Feb. 22 at the school, 1519 Hoffman St. in Hammond.
This is the first step in the admissions process for all eighth-graders who are interested in attending Bishop Noll.
Test takers should enter through Door A at 7:45 a.m. The test will conclude around noon. The pre-registration exam fee is $20, and parents are encouraged to stop by Bishop Noll's main office during designated office hours (7:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m. Monday-Friday) to pay in advance and reserve their child's spot for the exam. They may also email Bishop Noll's director of admissions, Jeff Stur, at jstur@bishopnoll.org or call 219-932-9058 with any questions prior to the exam.
Focusing on the mind, body and soul of each student, Noll offers 23 honors, AP, ACP, and DC classes as well as more than 40 varsity sports, clubs, and academic teams. Students also participate in four class retreats (one each year) and also have the opportunity to become retreat student-leaders.
Bishop Noll Institute's state-of-the-art STREAM Lab and Innovation Center opened for STEM, computer and engineering classes this year. The $1 million-plus project is the centerpiece of the school’s drive to become the first elite STREAM (Science, Technology, Religion, Engineering, Arts and Math) school in Indiana.
Now in its 99th school year, Bishop Noll consistently receives high rankings from the Indiana Department of Education, including the highest graduation rate (99%) of any high school in Lake County over the past six years. In addition, Noll's Class of 2019 received $9.49 million in college scholarship offers.
Noll is part of the Diocese of Gary, offering a discount to Diocesan families, and participates in the Indiana School Choice program.
Visit bishopnoll.org for more information.