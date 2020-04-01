Bishop Noll Institute announces Graduates with Distinction

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

HAMMOND — Bishop Noll Institute has announced its Graduates with Distinction for the class of 2020.

These top academic seniors all earned a 4.0 or above GPA. These grades also determine the valedictorian and salutatorian.

Giovanni Komyatte, of Highland, has been named valedictorian. He is an Our Lady of Grace School alum. Elijah Carrasquillo, of Highland, has been named salutatorian. He attended St. Mary School in Griffith.

The other Graduates with Distinction are the following:

Karizma Garcia, of Chicago, attended Our Lady of Guadalupe; Jilsuri Hernandez, of Hammond, attended St. Casimir; Litzi Maldonado, of Hammond, attended St. Casimir; Catherine Menge, of Hammond, attended St. Casimir; Felicity Miranda, of Schererville, attended St. Mary in Griffith; Alexandra Ortega, of East Chicago, attended St. Thomas More; John Reardon, of Munster, attended St. Thomas More; Isaiah Rivera, of East Chicago, attended St. Stanislaus; Emily Rokos, of Lynwood attended Our Lady of Grace; Angel Trevino, of East Chicago, attended St. Casimir; Nora Wragg, of Lansing, attended home school.

For more information on attending Bishop Noll, visit bishopnoll.org.

