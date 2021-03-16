Bishop Noll Institute holds entrance exam March 27

HAMMOND — Bishop Noll Institute holds its next entrance exam for prospective students at 8 a.m. March 27 at the school, 1519 Hoffman St. in Hammond.

This is the first step in the admissions process for all 8th graders who have not taken the entrance exam yet and are interested in attending Bishop Noll.

Due to COVID-19 guidelines, seats for this exam are limited. Parents must pre-register their child for the exam by downloading and completing Section A of the Transcript and Behavioral Report request form at bishopnoll.org or by contacting Jeff Stur, Director of Admissions, at jstur@bishopnoll.org.

The deadline to register for the entrance exam is March 25. Walk-ins on the day of the exam will not be accepted.

Please be sure to keep in mind the following on the day of the exam:

• If your child has recently come in close contact with anyone who has tested positive for COVID-19, is waiting to receive a COVID-19 test result, or is experiencing any COVID-19 symptoms on the morning of the exam, please keep that child home. An entrance exam date ill be rescheduled.

• Test takers should arrive by 7:45 a.m. and be dropped off at Door A (the main entrance).