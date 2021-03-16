Bishop Noll Institute holds entrance exam March 27

HAMMOND — Bishop Noll Institute holds its next entrance exam for prospective students at 8 a.m. March 27 at the school, 1519 Hoffman St. in Hammond.
This is the first step in the admissions process for all 8th graders who have not taken the entrance exam yet and are interested in attending Bishop Noll.
Due to COVID-19 guidelines, seats for this exam are limited. Parents must pre-register their child for the exam by downloading and completing Section A of the Transcript and Behavioral Report request form at bishopnoll.org or by contacting Jeff Stur, Director of Admissions, at jstur@bishopnoll.org.
The deadline to register for the entrance exam is March 25. Walk-ins on the day of the exam will not be accepted.
Please be sure to keep in mind the following on the day of the exam:
• If your child has recently come in close contact with anyone who has tested positive for COVID-19, is waiting to receive a COVID-19 test result, or is experiencing any COVID-19 symptoms on the morning of the exam, please keep that child home. An entrance exam date ill be rescheduled.
• Test takers should arrive by 7:45 a.m. and be dropped off at Door A (the main entrance).
• Test takers will have their temperature checked by a BNI staff member prior to entering the building. If a test taker’s temperature is 100.4 or higher, he/she will be sent home.
• Upon entering the building, test takers will drop off their $25 payment, check in at a table outside of the main office and proceed to their testing location.
• Test takers must wear a mask in the building at all times (this is required).
• All test takers will be spaced out at least six feet apart during the exam.
• No calculators allowed. Pencils and scratch paper will be provided.
• Snacks and bottled water will be provided during the exam.
• Testing will begin promptly at 8 a.m. and conclude between 11:30 a.m. and noon
• Parents should pick up their children at Door A.
Please email Bishop Noll's director of admissions, Jeff Stur, at jstur@bishopnoll.org or call (219) 932-9058 with any questions prior to the exam.
Focusing on the mind, body and soul of each student, Noll offers 27 honors, AP, ACP, and DC classes as well as more than 40 varsity sports, clubs, and academic teams. Students also participate in four class retreats (one each year) and also have the opportunity to become retreat student-leaders.
Now in its 100th school year, Bishop Noll consistently receives high rankings from the Indiana Department of Education, including the highest graduation rate (99%) of any high school in Lake County over the past six years. In addition, Noll's Class of 2020 received $8.7 million in college scholarship offers. Noll is part of the Diocese of Gary, offering a discount to Diocesan families, and participates in the Indiana School Choice program.
