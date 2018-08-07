Jeff Stur, a 1998 Bishop Noll Institute graduate, has been appointed BNI’s director of admissions. He succeeds Nancy Repay, who was named principal at St. John Bosco School in Hammond.
Stur joins the Bishop Noll administrative team after two years as director of communications and development for Catholic Charities in the Diocese of Gary.
“I am beyond excited to return to my alma mater and give back to a place that provided me with amazing memories and laid the foundation for all the success I’ve achieved,” Stur said. “As we approach Bishop Noll’s centennial celebration, I truly believe there are many great things on the horizon for the Noll family."
Both of Stur’s parents, his two sisters and numerous extended family members also are Bishop Noll graduates.
“We are thrilled to have someone with Jeff’s professional credentials and the passion he has for Bishop Noll and for Catholic education,” BNI President Paul Mullaney said. “That passion, coupled with his marketing, communications and relationship-building background, make him an ideal candidate for this position.”
A graduate of Marquette University with a B.A. in public relations and a minor in marketing, Stur spent 10 years in the professional sports industry, formulating and executing successful public relations and marketing campaigns.
Stur, who is nearing completion of his master’s degree in management at Calumet College of St. Joseph, also spent three years as director of operations for the University of Southern Mississippi women’s basketball program.