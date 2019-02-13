Bishop Noll students take artwork to next level

HAMMOND — Putting their artistic talents on display, Bishop Noll Institute students are taking part in a special exhibit this month at South Suburban College.
The college is hosting its annual SSC Regional High School Student Art Exhibit AT 15800 S. State St., South Holland, Illinois.
The exhibition, which includes artwork from 22 regional high schools from Illinois and Indiana, will conclude Feb. 22.
Bishop Noll students will attend the closing event where they will do a gallery crawl and view their work on display along with work from other students.
Bishop Noll students whose work will be on display are the following: Olivia Baczkowski, of Hobart; Julianne Hoff, of Calumet City; Maria Krilich, of Whiting; Olivia Magallon, of Hammond; Millie Magana, of Hammond; Catherine Menge, of Hammond; Maddie Mitchell, of Highland; Samuel Repay, of Schererville; David Robles, of Chicago; Emily Rokos, of Lynwood; Alexis Santos, of Hammond; Nestor Soto, of Hammond; and Rebecca Vazquez, of Hammond.
“The best part of the exhibition is knowing the fact everything you worked so hard for can now be shown to other people,” senior Maddie Mitchell said.
The student work is displayed in the college’s three galleries, which are open to the public during regular hours of 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday to Friday. The Art and Design Department of SSC is on the fourth floor, Northeast section of the South Holland campus. The Dorothea Thiel and Photo-Four Galleries are both within the Art and Design studio complex.