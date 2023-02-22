Black ice is being reported Wednesday morning along Interstate 94 in the area of U.S. 421 in LaPorte County, according to the Indiana Department of Transportation.

A significant risk of ice is forecast for far northern Illinois resulting in potentially slick roads, tree damage and power outages, according to the National Weather Service.

The forecast for the Region calls for periods of heavy rainfall Wednesday, particularly during the afternoon, increasing the potential for flooding, the NWS says.

No crashes or other problems are being reported early Wednesday on area highways.

