Black ice is being reported Wednesday morning along Interstate 94 in the area of U.S. 421 in LaPorte County, according to the Indiana Department of Transportation.
A massive winter storm will spread snow and ice across a large swath of the northern U.S.
A significant risk of ice is forecast for far northern Illinois resulting in potentially slick roads, tree damage and power outages, according to the National Weather Service.
The forecast for the Region calls for periods of heavy rainfall Wednesday, particularly during the afternoon, increasing the potential for flooding, the NWS says.
No crashes or other problems are being reported early Wednesday on area highways.
PHOTOS: Holcomb visits Valparaiso High School to celebrate its football state championship
Gov. Eric Holcomb and State Rep. Ed Soliday visit Valparaiso High School
Students Meredith Isley, from left, Julia Vamos and Riley Clark demonstrate flight simulators for Gov. Eric Holcomb on Tuesday at Valparaiso High School.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Gov. Eric Holcomb and State Rep. Ed Soliday visit Valparaiso High School
Gov. Eric Holcomb speaks Tuesday at Valparaiso High School during a visit to congratulate the state football champions.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Gov. Eric Holcomb and State Rep. Ed Soliday visit Valparaiso High School
State Senator Ed Charbonneau, left, and Indiana State Representative Ed Soliday read a house concurrent resolution Tuesday at Valparaiso High School.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Gov. Eric Holcomb and State Rep. Ed Soliday visit Valparaiso High School
State Sen. Ed Charbonneau, left, and state Rep. Ed Soliday read a house concurrent resolution Tuesday at Valparaiso High School.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Gov. Eric Holcomb and State Rep. Ed Soliday visit Valparaiso High School
Team captains Connor McCall, left, and Pete Crossin join head football coach Bill Marshall on stage Tuesday at Valparaiso High School during a visit from Gov. Eric Holcomb to congratulate the team for their state football championship.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Gov. Eric Holcomb and State Rep. Ed Soliday visit Valparaiso High School
Gov. Eric Holcomb speaks Tuesday at Valparaiso High School during a visit to congratulate the state football champions.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Gov. Eric Holcomb and State Rep. Ed Soliday visit Valparaiso High School
Valparaiso High School head football coach Bill Marshall addresses a gathering Tuesday at Valparaiso High School.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Gov. Eric Holcomb and State Rep. Ed Soliday visit Valparaiso High School
Gov. Eric Holcomb watches as teacher Heidi Krouse, left, and two of her students Tatum Thursby and Grace Gring, right, demonstrate CPR Tuesday at Valparaiso High School.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Gov. Eric Holcomb and State Rep. Ed Soliday visit Valparaiso High School
Gov. Eric Holcomb speaks Tuesday at Valparaiso High School during a visit to congratulate the state football champions.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Gov. Eric Holcomb and State Rep. Ed Soliday visit Valparaiso High School
Students Meredith Isley, from left, Julia Vamos and Riley Clark demonstrate flight simulators for Gov. Eric Holcomb Tuesday at Valparaiso High School.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!