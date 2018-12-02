GARY — A collapsed church on Ellsworth Street and a burned-out building near 13th and Pennsylvania are among the structures to be torn down and replaced with green space under a new intergovernmental agreement.
The one-year agreement between the city’s Redevelopment Commission and Sanitary District aims to save money while addressing the “worst of the worst” blighted properties in the city and developing them into green space, according to Joseph Van Dyk, executive director for the Gary Redevelopment Commission.
He said the commission gets the benefit of $300,000 from the Sanitary District in demolition funding for severely blighted properties under the agreement, finalized on Nov. 21.
At the same time, the GRC will use greening specifications that maximize stormwater management benefits to reduce flooding, he said.
The agreement benefits the Sanitary District’s stormwater management efforts by reducing the amount of stormwater that must be treated, he said.
“We’re basically taking down abandoned buildings and replacing it with thirsty plants,” Van Dyk said.
In the past, the GRC has carried out demolitions and turned properties into greenspace with federal hardest hit grant dollars, but this agreement with the Sanitary District is different in that it addresses a mutual need of both parties with local funds.
“Each year, we try to be robust with our funds. This way, we are solving more than one problem,” he said.
The contract, which is not to exceed $300,000, aims to tackle about 60 properties in the city, strategically selected to maximize benefits in each neighborhood, he said.
Many of the properties are considered eyesores that are threatening an otherwise stable area or block, he said.
The Redevelopment Commission will handle maintenance of the spaces going forward, Van Dyke said, by contracts with local landscaping companies.
The contract runs through Nov. 21, 2019.