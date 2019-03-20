Individuals of all blood types — especially type O — are asked to make an appointment to donate blood or platelets by downloading the free American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).
Upcoming blood donation opportunities through March 31:
- 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. March 20, Neighbors' Educational Opportunites, Inc., 5201 US 6, Portage
- 8:15 a.m. to 2:15 p.m. March 20, Washington Township High School, 381 E. SR 2, Valparaiso
- 2 to 7 p.m. March 21, Holy Spirit Church, 7667 E. 109th Ave., Crown Point
- 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. March 22, LaPorte Hospital, 1007 W. Lincolnway, LaPorte
- 7:45 a.m. to 1:45 p.m. March 22, A.K. Smith Career Center, 817 Lafayette St., Michigan City
- 2:30 to 6:30 p.m. March 25, Hobart Community Center, 111 E. Old Ridge Road, Hobart
- Noon to 5 p.m. March 25, Merrillville Blood Donation Center, 791 E. 83rd Ave., Merrillville
- Noon to 5 p.m. March 25, First Presbyterian Church, 3401 N. Valparaiso St., Valparaiso
- 2 to 5 p.m. March 26, First Trust Credit Union, 950 E. Hwy 20, Michigan City
- 1 to 6 p.m. March 26, Bethany Lutheran Church, 102 G St., LaPorte
- 2 to 6 p.m. March 26, United Methodist Church, 202 W. Church St., Hebron
- Noon to 6 p.m. March 27, Griffith Family YMCA, 201 N. Griffith Blvd., Griffith
- 4 to 7:30 p.m. March 27, Heritage Lutheran Church, 308 N Washington St., Valparaiso
- 3 to 7 p.m. March 28, St. Andrew's Episcopal Church, 505 Bullseye Lake Road, Valparaiso
- 1 to 5 p.m. March 28, La Lumiere School, 6801 N. Wilhelm Road, LaPorte
- 12:30 to 5:30 p.m. March 28, Center of LaCrosse, 100 S. Washington, LaCrosse
- 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. March 28, Purdue University Northwest - Westville Campus, Library Student Faculty Building, Room 144, 1401 S. US 421, Westville
- 2 to 6 p.m. March 28, Forest Ridge Academy, 7300 Forest Ridge Drive, Schererville
- 1:30 to 6:30 p.m. March 29, First United Methodist Church of Portage, 2637 McCool Road, Portage
- 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. March 30, Albert's Diamond Jewelers, 711 Main St., Schererville
- 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. March 31, Real Life Community Church, 3134 Swanson Road, Portage