Individuals of all blood types — especially type O — are asked to make an appointment to donate blood or platelets by downloading the free American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).
Upcoming blood donation opportunities through April 15:
- 2:30 to 6:30 p.m. March 25, Hobart Community Center, 111 E. Old Ridge Road, Hobart
- Noon to 5 p.m. March 25, Merrillville Blood Donation Center, 791 E. 83rd Ave., Merrillville
- Noon to 5 p.m. March 25, First Presbyterian Church, 3401 N. Valparaiso St., Valparaiso
- 2 to 5 p.m. March 26, First Trust Credit Union, 950 E. Hwy 20, Michigan City
- 1 to 6 p.m. March 26, Bethany Lutheran Church, 102 G St., LaPorte
- 2 to 6 p.m. March 26, United Methodist Church, 202 W. Church St., Hebron
- Noon to 6 p.m. March 27, Griffith Family YMCA, 201 N. Griffith Blvd., Griffith
- 4 to 7:30 p.m. March 27, Heritage Lutheran Church, 308 N Washington St., Valparaiso
- 3 to 7 p.m. March 28, St. Andrew's Episcopal Church, 505 Bullseye Lake Road, Valparaiso
- 1 to 5 p.m. March 28, La Lumiere School, 6801 N. Wilhelm Road, LaPorte
- 12:30 to 5:30 p.m. March 28, Center of LaCrosse, 100 S. Washington, LaCrosse
- 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. March 28, Purdue University Northwest - Westville Campus, Library Student Faculty Building, Room 144, 1401 S. US 421, Westville
- 2 to 6 p.m. March 28, Forest Ridge Academy, 7300 Forest Ridge Drive, Schererville
- 1:30 to 6:30 p.m. March 29, First United Methodist Church of Portage, 2637 McCool Road, Portage
- 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. March 30, Albert's Diamond Jewelers, 711 Main St., Schererville
- 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. March 31, Real Life Community Church, 3134 Swanson Road, Portag
- 2 to 8 p.m. April 1, Franciscan Health Fitness Centers Chesterton, 810 Michael Drive, Chesterton
- Noon to 5 p.m. April 1, Merrillville Blood Donation Center, 791 East 83rd Ave., Merrillville
- Noon to 6 p.m. April 2, Portage Christian School, 3040 Arlene St., Portage
- Noon to 6 p.m. April 2, St. John's United Church of Christ, 101 St. John Road, Michigan City
- 1:30 to 6:30 p.m. April 2, Highland Parks & Recreation Center, 2450 Lincoln St., Highland
- 12:30 to 6:30 p.m. April 4, St. Matthias Church, 101 W Burrell Drive, Crown Point
- 2 to 6:30 p.m. April 4, Crown Point Community Library, 122 N. Main St., Crown Point
- 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 6, Lowell Public Library, 1505 East Commercial Ave., Lowe
- 8 a.m. to noon April 6, Merrillville Blood Donation Center, 791 East 83rd Ave., Merrillville
- 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. April 7, First Presbyterian Church, 218 South Court St., Crown Point
- Noon to 6 p.m. April 8, First Church of God, 2020 E. Lincolnway, LaPorte
- Noon to 5 p.m. April 8, Merrillville Blood Donation Center, 791 E. 83rd Ave., Merrillville
- 9 a.m. to noon April 10, Geminus Corp., 8400 Louisiana St., Merrillville
- 2 to 4:30 p.m. April 10, Regional Mental Health, 8555 Taft St., Merrillville
- 1:30 to 6:30 p.m. April 11, St. Paul Lutheran Church & School, 818 Franklin St., Michigan City
- 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 12, LaPorte High School, 602 F St., LaPorte
- 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. April 13, Hebron First Responders, 109 N. Washington St., Hebron
- 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 14, St. Andrew the Apostle, 801 W 73rd Ave., Merrillville
- Noon to 5 p.m. April 15, Merrillville Blood Donation Center, 791 E. 83rd Ave., Merrillville
- 2:30 to 7:30 p.m. April 15, St. John Township Community Center, 1515 Lincoln Highway, St. John
- 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. April 15, Student Union, 2400 New York, Whiting