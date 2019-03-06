The American Red Cross has a severe shortage of type O blood and urges type O donors – as well as eligible blood and platelet donors of all blood types – to give now to ensure lifesaving patient care isn’t impacted this winter.
Type O blood is the most in-demand blood type, helping patients facing life-threatening conditions and emergencies every day. Type O negative blood can be transfused to patients with any blood type and is what emergency room personnel reach for when there’s no time to determine a patient’s blood type. Type O positive blood is also especially needed because it is the most transfused blood type and can be given to Rh-positive patients of any blood type.
Individuals of all blood types – especially type O – are asked to make an appointment to donate blood or platelets by downloading the free American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).
Upcoming blood donation opportunities through March 31:
10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. March 10, Culver's, 2101 LaPorte Ave., Valparaiso
noon to 6 p.m. March 11, First Church of God, 2020 East Lincolnway, LaPorte
noon to 6 p.m. March 11, Morgan Township High School, 299 S. SR 49, Valparaiso
noon to 5 p.m. March 11, Merrillville Blood Donation Center, 791 East 83rd Ave., Merrillville
9 a.m. to 2 p.m. March 13, The Excel Center, 3438 169th St., Hammond
8:30 to 10:30 a.m. March 13, Vibra Hospital, 9509 Georgia St., Crown Point
1:30 to 4:30 p.m. March 13, First Christian Reformed Church, 909 E. Greenwood Ave., Crown Point
2 to 7 p.m. March 14, Hopewell Mennonite Church, 805 N Main St., Kouts
12:15 to 5 p.m. March 15, Porter Regional Hospital, 85 East US Hwy 6, Valparaiso
9 a.m. to 2 p.m. March 15, International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers, 7200 Mississippi St., Merrillville
2 to 7 p.m. March 15, International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers, 7200 Mississippi St., Merrillville
8 a.m. to 12 p.m. March 16, Merrillville Blood Donation Center, 791 East 83rd Ave., Merrillville
9 a.m. to 2 p.m. March 16, BoBB Auto Group, 13007 Wicker Ave., Cedar Lake
noon to 5 p.m. March 18, Merrillville Blood Donation Center, 791 East 83rd Ave., Merrillville
2:30 to 7:30 p.m. March 18, St. John Township Community Center, 1515 Lincoln Highway, Schererville
1 to 7 p.m. March 18, Whiting Family YMCA, 1938 Clark St., Whiting
1 to 7 p.m. March 18, St. Teresa of Avila, 1604 Lincolnway, Valparaiso
1 to 6 p.m. March 19, St. John Kanty, 7012 N. County Road 600 East, Rolling Prairie
1 to 6 p.m. March 19, Knights of Columbus, 13039 Wicker Ave., Cedar Lake
8 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. March 19, Hebron High School, 509 S. Main St., Hebron
9 a.m. to 3 p.m. March 20, Neighbors's Educational Opportunites, Inc, 5201 US 6, Portage
8:15 a.m. to 2:15 p.m. March 20, Washington Township High School, 381 East SR 2, Valparaiso
2 to 7 p.m. March 21, Holy Spirit Church, 7667 East 109th Ave., crown Point
7 a.m. to 1 p.m. March 22, Laporte Hospital, 1007 W. Lincolnway, LaPorte
7:45 a.m. to 1:45 p.m. March 22, A.K. Smith Career Center, 817 Lafayette St., Michigan City
2:30 to 6:30 p.m. March 25, Hobart Community Center, 111 E Old Ridge Road, Hobart
noon to 5 p.m. March 25, Merrillville Blood Donation Center, 791 East 83rd Ave., Merrillville
noon to 5 p.m. March 25, First Presbyterian Church, 3401 N. Valparaiso St., Valparaiso
2 to 5 p.m. March 26, First Trust Credit Union, 950 East Hwy 20, Michigan City
1 to 6 p.m. March 26, Bethany Lutheran Church, 102 G St., LaPorte
2 to 6 p.m. March 26, United Methodist Church, 202 W. Church St., Hebron
noon to 6 p.m. March 27, Griffith Family YMCA, 201 N. Griffith Blvd., Griffith
4 to 7:30 p.m. March 27, Heritage Lutheran Church, 308 N Washington St., Valparaiso
3 to 7 p.m. March 28, St. Andrew's Episcopal Church, 505 Bullseye Lake Road, Valparaiso
1 to 5 p.m. March 28, La Lumiere School, 6801 N. Wilhelm Road, LaPorte
12:30 to 5:30 p.m. March 28, Center of LaCrosse, 100 S. Washington, LaCrosse
10 a.m. to 4 p.m. March 28, Purdue University Northwest - Westville Campus, Library Student Faculty Building Room 144, 1401 S. US 421, Westville
2 to 6 p.m. March 28, Forest Ridge Academy, 7300 Forest Ridge Drive, Schererville
1:30 to 6:30 p.m. March 29, First United Methodist Church of Portage, 2637 McCool Road, Portage
11 a.m. to 4 p.m. March 30, Albert's Diamond Jewelers, 711 Main St., Schererville
8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. March 31, Real Life Community Church, 3134 Swanson Road, Portage