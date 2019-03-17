Donors are sought for Heartland Blood Centers blood drives at Franciscan Health’s Munster, Hammond and Dyer hospitals.
The blood drives are:
- Noon to 4 p.m. March 19 at Franciscan Health Munster, 701 Superior Ave.
- Noon to 4 p.m. March 26 at Franciscan Health Hammond, 5454 Hohman Ave.
- Noon to 4 p.m. March 28 at Franciscan Health Dyer, 24 Joliet St.
Appointments are encouraged and can be scheduled by going online at www.HeartlandBC.org or calling 1-800-7TO-Give (1-800-786-4483) and choosing preferred time. Walk-ins are also welcome.