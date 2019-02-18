BNI Concert Band traveling to Big Apple, will host pancake breakfast

HAMMOND — The Bishop Noll Institute Department of Music dedicates itself to exposing students to college level professional performances that students will never forget. In March, the band will continue this tradition with a concert band tour under the direction of Band Director Rocco Carioto to New York City with performances at Rockefeller Center, Carnegie Hall and the New York Philharmonic Auditorium. They will perform music ranging from Igor Stavinksy's “Firebird,” to music from “Mary Poppins” to music from the rock band Queen.
Each student must pay roughly $900 for this week long musical experience. To help with raising funds, the band is hosting a pancake breakfast from 8 to 11 a.m. Feb. 23 in the BNI cafeteria, 1519 Hoffman St. Enter Door C. The breakfast hosted by band parents and students and will feature pancakes, bacon and sausage and juice and coffee. Cost for the breakfast is $7 a person and $5 for senior citizens, students with an ID and children under 12.
Breakfast prices include free admission to the following BNI Rock band rock concert featuring members of the BNI band. The concert is at 11:30 a.m. in the school auditorium. Admission to the concert without the breakfast is $2.
For more information, visit bishopnoll.org.