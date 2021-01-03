Board approves final changes to old Crown Point Antique Mall; work set to wrap in coming months, owner says

CROWN POINT — The final details of renovations to 101-107 W. Joliet St. have been approved, and building owner Randy Sekerez is hoping work on the building's exterior will be complete in the coming months.
A lot of work has been done to the former Old Town Square Antique Mall since renovations began in summer 2019.
Sekerez told The Times in an email recently much of the masonry restoration on the building has been completed, while windows and storefront glass are still being replaced.
Signage from the former antique mecca are long gone, and heavy construction equipment has been removed from the street and sidewalk in front of the building.
Thus far, Sekerez said there has been "tremendous interest" from businesses, including more than a dozen new restaurant concepts, to occupy the building, but nothing has been finalized.
"Much of the restaurant interest has been driven by the city of Crown Point’s program to make affordable liquor licenses available to new restaurants in the downtown Historic District," Sekerez said in an email.
"In the past, liquor licenses have been very expensive and difficult to obtain in Crown Point."
Though interest has been shown, Sekerez noted, "Our current focus is on completing the renovation before making any decisions regarding tenants."
During its most recent meeting, the Crown Point Historic Preservation Commission OK'd the final renovations to the three-story, 19th-century building.
New changes include:
- Moving three doors on the building's main façade to be flush with the sidewalk and swing out.
- Repairing and painting the green double-doors of the Cheshire Hall entrance, and potentially the wrought iron on the door, black.
- Removing an existing red panel above the Cheshire Hall entrance to install a window.
- Replacing a railing on the east side of the building that leads to the basement to match railings that have been installed around the square by the city.
Sekerez also was tasked with extending the existing columns on the building's main façade using brick veneer to match a rendering previously approved by the Commission.
Currently, brick columns on the front façade stop about three-quarters of the way up, instead of nearly meeting the brick underneath the windows, Brad Miller, director of the Northwest Field Office for Indiana Landmarks, pointed out.
Sekerez said he's willing to try to extend the columns, but a beam presents challenges to extending the brick.
"In order to make the brick go up higher, we would have had to take the column and move it out towards the sidewalk the thickness of one brick," Sekerez said during the meeting.
"That was kind of the reasoning behind the way we did it, was we didn't think it was appropriate to bring the brick ... a) it would be off the footing, and b) it would be ... on to the sidewalk, in order to get past the beam."
The Commission approved the changes 6-0. Member Jolene Bolinger was absent.
The board also approved an amended certificate of appropriateness for the building.
Windows for the building, which have been a point of contention between the board and Sekerez, were approved by the Commission at its early October meeting.
The existing four large windows on the main façade will be restored and the remaining windows will be replaced with a white, fixed-aluminum with a brick-mold trim around the aluminum.
