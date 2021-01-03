Board approves final changes to old Crown Point Antique Mall; work set to wrap in coming months, owner says

CROWN POINT — The final details of renovations to 101-107 W. Joliet St. have been approved, and building owner Randy Sekerez is hoping work on the building's exterior will be complete in the coming months.

A lot of work has been done to the former Old Town Square Antique Mall since renovations began in summer 2019.

Sekerez told The Times in an email recently much of the masonry restoration on the building has been completed, while windows and storefront glass are still being replaced.

Signage from the former antique mecca are long gone, and heavy construction equipment has been removed from the street and sidewalk in front of the building.

Thus far, Sekerez said there has been "tremendous interest" from businesses, including more than a dozen new restaurant concepts, to occupy the building, but nothing has been finalized.

"Much of the restaurant interest has been driven by the city of Crown Point’s program to make affordable liquor licenses available to new restaurants in the downtown Historic District," Sekerez said in an email.

"In the past, liquor licenses have been very expensive and difficult to obtain in Crown Point."