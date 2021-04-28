Board defers variance for Crown Point recovery home until May

"These are not people who are using drugs, let's start there. You cannot be under our system and use drugs," Crandley said.

"We have rules for the people living in the house. They break those rules, they generally are asked to leave. These folks are in a transitional setting. They're going from having a condition to starting to transition back into the world, to get jobs, to move out and get on with their lives."

The men and women who live in the four-bedroom home are taken to treatment at Recovery Works in Merrillville in a Pinnacle van from 9:15 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. every day, Crandley said, noting during those hours, no one will be in the single-family home. Visitors aren't allowed in the home, Delegatto later noted.

When home, the residents also have to “obey” house rules. Neither a copy of said rules, nor findings of fact, had been provided to the BZA prior to Monday evening's meeting.

Crandley told board members he would make the documents available in the coming days.

When residents are in the home, there is at least one Pinnacle staff member on site, Delegatto said, noting the staff are subject to internal training, but don't "necessarily have a certification or a license."