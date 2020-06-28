Body shop eyes Merrillville site

BZA member Julie Olthoff encouraged Melendez to meet with the neighbors to explain his project to them prior to the council acting on the matter.

Melendez said he is willing to have such a meeting so residents can be fully informed of what he has planned for the property.

Some indicated they aren't opposed to the operation, but they believe it would be better suited elsewhere in the town.

An adjacent property owner said she already experiences significant drainage issues, and she worries the project could make those problems worse.

There also were concerns about the potential for vehicle fluids to run off the site to other properties.

Melendez committed to having proper drainage in place, and he will follow strict Environmental Protection Agency guidelines that require proper containment of automotive fluids.

Some also said there is already heavy traffic in that area, and they worry the business could create more congestion issues. Jasaitis said the facility could have about eight vehicles a day, and there will be proper access to the site.

