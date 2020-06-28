Body shop eyes Merrillville site

MERRILLVILLE — A new auto body repair shop would represent a significant investment in the town and bring a modern operation to Merrillville, but some property owners think it should be in a different location.
John Melendez is seeking a special exception from the town to open a $2.5 million facility at a commercially zoned property near Merrillville Road and 84th Drive.
Melendez told the Board of Zoning Appeals recently he would use the latest technology at the body shop, and it would produce low noise, no dust and no noxious odors.
Melendez currently operates a body shop in Thornton, Illinois, but he needs to expand to meet demand.
Melendez, who is from Northwest Indiana, said he is already receiving business from the area, and he wants to bring his operation to the Region.
Michael Jasaitis, an attorney representing Melendez, said Melendez is a master certified auto body technician, and he has the only area business that's GM-certified for auto body repair.
All body work will be done indoors, and damaged cars will be kept inside a fenced area and away from public view. Melendez said he is focused on being environmentally friendly, and he uses water-based paints.
“We're different,” Melendez said. “We're very unique.”
In addition to the auto body repair services, Melendez said he would give back to the community.
That includes offering free training opportunities so first responders can gain extrication experience on advanced technology vehicles.
Melendez also is willing to work with local schools to provide job shadowing at his business.
The proposed building would be about 14,500 square feet. Jasaitis said it will be an aesthetically pleasing structure, and he believes it will enhance property values in the area.
“It will provide curbside appeal,” he said.
The BZA decided to give Melendez's special exception request a favorable recommendation.
“This is a state-of-the-art business that could really put the town of Merrillville on the map,” BZA member Chuck Stojakovich said.
The BZA voted 4-1 on the matter, and member Ric Holtz cast the dissenting vote.
The request now moves to the Town Council, which will have the final decision on the special exception. The council could vote on the topic in July.
During the BZA meeting, several expressed concerns about the proposed development.
Nearly 100 residents signed a petition opposing the development at the proposed site. The majority who signed were from the nearby Mesa Ridge and Hunter's Glen neighborhoods.
BZA member Julie Olthoff encouraged Melendez to meet with the neighbors to explain his project to them prior to the council acting on the matter.
Melendez said he is willing to have such a meeting so residents can be fully informed of what he has planned for the property.
Some indicated they aren't opposed to the operation, but they believe it would be better suited elsewhere in the town.
An adjacent property owner said she already experiences significant drainage issues, and she worries the project could make those problems worse.
There also were concerns about the potential for vehicle fluids to run off the site to other properties.
Melendez committed to having proper drainage in place, and he will follow strict Environmental Protection Agency guidelines that require proper containment of automotive fluids.
Some also said there is already heavy traffic in that area, and they worry the business could create more congestion issues. Jasaitis said the facility could have about eight vehicles a day, and there will be proper access to the site.
