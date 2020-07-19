You are the owner of this article.
Boil advisory lifted for Dyer

Boil advisory lifted for Dyer

Dyer

 The Times

DYER — A water boil advisory was lifted at 11 a.m. Sunday, Town Manager Thomas DeGiulio said.

A precautionary advisory was issued around 8:35 p.m. Friday after a water main break on Main Street. The break caused a loss of pressure in the system supply line, after crews replaced a section of the supply main from Highland.

Recent arrests booked into Lake County Jail

