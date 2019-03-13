A "bomb cyclone" moving west through the nation will bring strong winds and storms in Northwest Indiana as it nears, meteorologists predict.
A bomb cyclone refers to an area of low pressure that rapidly gains strength as pressure quickly drops within a short amount of time. The results are high winds, severe storms and blizzards in areas throughout the nation, National Weather Service meteorologist Stephen Rodriguez said.
It is traveling from the western side of the U.S. and is gradually making its way to the Central Plains, he said.
Wednesday night will see some high chances of scattered thunderstorms starting around 11 p.m. that may stretch into early Thursday, according to the National Weather Service.
A wind advisory is in effect from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. Thursday in Lake, Porter and LaPorte counties, according to the National Weather Service.
The south to southwest winds will gust up to 55 mph and could cause difficult travel and tree damage, according to the news release.
The bomb cyclone could mean another round of potentially severe thunderstorms Thursday mid-morning to the afternoon.
“We're on the lookout for that tomorrow for a few severe thunderstorms that could produce potentially damaging winds,” Rodriguez said.