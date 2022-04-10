Bonnets, buscias back for Whiting Easter parade

WHITING — A touch of Mayberry returned to this community Saturday. Even though the Whiting-Robertsdale Chamber of Commerce’s Easter parade was not a big parade, residents enjoyed being outdoors after two years of a pandemic.

And they did it without pierogi. They did bring back the buscias, along with plenty of bonnets.

Buscias (grandmothers) from Pierogi Fest returned to ride in a float, toss candy, and judge several parade contests.

“It’s a great day,” said parade chairman Tom Dabertin. “The weather’s not perfect, but it’s sunny.”

The day featured several Easter-themed events, including photos with the Easter Bunny and the Whiting Parks Department’s Easter egg hunt.

Nicole Drosos, of Whiting, brought her daughter Arya, 2, dressed as a bunny for the photo session.

“It’s exciting. I’ve never seen the parade, and we’ve lived here since 2013,” Drosos said. “My daughter’s crazy about the Easter Bunny. She can’t get enough of it.”

Photo subjects were not only for humans. Raul and Elsa Martinez of Whiting brought Winnie and Minnie, a pair of Shih Tzus, for holiday photos.

“This is awesome,” Elsa said of the revived Easter activities. “It’s great to be outside and be normal, to be a family again.”

Meanwhile, Lynn Duimich and Susan Betustak, two of the four buscias in the parade, found their seats on the float.

“It’s so nice to be back and outside again,” Betustak said.

Dumich added, “It’s nice to see people without masks again.”

The parade featured bands from Whiting High School and Bishop Noll Institute, along with local businesses, Girl Scouts, dogs, and golf carts. Many marchers wore bonnets for the competition.

One entry drawing attention, especially among the young, was the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile. A tradition since 1936, the 27-foot-long Wienermobile was the guest of Strack & Van Til Food Market.

As Don Erminger, director of facilities for the grocery chain, explained, “This creates excitement for the children, and the parade is all about children.”

Following the parade, the Wienermobile stopped at the Whiting supermarket to distribute Wienermobile whistles.

One local resident produced his own Wienermobile replica, one that he has had for more than half a century. Michael Ramirez, 59, has owned a foot-long replica in which Oscar Mayer pops out of the wiener. He’s had it for 55 years, and it’s still in good shape.

“My dad gave it to me when I was a kid,” Ramirez said. “Pretty cool?”

Also marching were members of Whiting Girl Scout Troop 15491. Sandra Vega, the group’s leader, noted, “It feels good to be out again, to have the girls out in the community.”

Vega said her troop is planning community service projects, including the Griffith Earth Day program.

The Harold Rogers family golf cart won an award. Rogers entered the parade for his granddaughter, Addison Creel, 6.

“This feels good,” Rogers said. “We adults could handle [the pandemic], but it’s been tough for kids. This is good for them. They love seeing all this again.”

Dana Summers, of Lowell, and Rain Garcia, of St. John, put their heads on the line with bonnet entries while marching. Summers wound up winning the adult bonnet division.

“I thought I was just going to watch the parade, but my friend said we were going to be in it,” Summers said. “I love tradition, and I love how they’re trying to keep families together.”

“It’s Whiting, and we’re proud to be part of this,” Garcia said.

Tim King, of Whiting, won the dog competition with Payton, a 3-year-old Bernese mountain dog.

Two sisters, Pauli and Lillian Vanek, won for their bonnets, with best of show going to Zoe Valadez, 10, a fifth-grader at nearby St. John the Baptist School. Valadez’s bonnet featured seven attached Easter Peeps.

Alicia Valadez, Zoe’s mother, said the bonnet was a Troop 15491 activity.

“I sewed a little, but the girls did most of the work,” the mother said.

