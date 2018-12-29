There are clubs throughout the Region that do everything by the book. There's one that recently started in Lakes of the Four Seasons, and there's one that started in 1921 in Gary that's still going strong. And there are dozens more local book clubs that meet each month in libraries, schools, restaurants and homes.
Nationally, it's estimated there are about 5 million book clubs.
"It's the camaraderie, and we all love reading," Jacky Gholson, of Gary, said of her book club involvement.
Gholson, a retired school administrator, is a member of two book clubs, becoming a member of the 97-year-old Booklovers' Club in 1983.
She believes it's most likely the longest continuous book club in the area.
"There are several reasons we have kept the book club going, including we are good friends, period. And maybe it's just a stroke of luck. Some of us like history, some like fiction, but we accept each other's differences," Booklovers' Club secretary Loretta Piggee said.
The Booklovers' Club was organized in October 1921 by 14 black women in Gary for the purpose of broadening and improving the mind through study and research, according to a chronological history of the club provided by Gholson.
"Negro was the term used then," Gholson said. "The women were mostly teachers; some married to doctors, lawyers or other professionals. They were bored, so someone thought of starting a book club," Gholson said.
Members in the early years met in homes, but according to the club's history, they presented many literary programs in churches and schools in the 1930s in order to "contribute to the cultural life of the developing community of Gary."
Nikki Streit, an English literature teacher at Thornton Fractional South High School in Lansing, said she is the organizer of the LOFS Ladies Golf Book Club.
The group is composed of fellow golf friends and met for the first time at her home last month.
"It's a cool opportunity to read something you wouldn't normally have picked," Streit said.
Streit's club will meet in the home of a different hostess each month, and food and drinks will be served, Streit said.
Meeting in homes to discuss books is the norm for many local book clubs, including several in Crown Point, one of which Vicky Klein helped start in 2004.
Klein, one of three original members remaining, said many of the women became her closest friends.
"Belonging to a book club has definitely changed the way I read. Before I pretty much only read mysteries; now I read all types of books, including nonfiction. Some of the books that were chosen that I was not interested in reading are now on my list of favorites," Klein said.
Friendships made through book club membership also are key to Fiona McCarroll and Rose Kendall, longtime members at other clubs.
"It's been life-changing for me. We really discuss our books for hours. It's not just about wine," McCarroll said.
The Booklovers' Club, primarily educators or retired educators, now holds its monthly meetings at restaurants.
Felicia Childress, who at 101 is the oldest member, gave a presentation on "Blue Castle" by L.M. Montgomery during a recent meeting at Bass Pro Shop in Portage.
Childress said she picked the book because she liked Montgomery's other book, "Anne of Green Gables."
"There's something about (Montgomery's) depiction of characters. She makes you get to know each one," Childress said.
In addition to book clubs that meet in houses or restaurants, most local libraries, including the Crown Point Public Library, host book clubs, including two at Crown Point and one at the Winfield branch, Crown Point Library Director Julie Wendorf said.
"I think the popularity of book clubs inside and outside the library reflects people's need to connect with others in our very fast-paced world," Wendorf said. "Books also provide a way to discuss tough topics and develop a sense of empathy for individuals unlike ourselves."
The Crown Point library also offers Book Club Kits-to-Go for community and statewide use.
Find out more about the kits by visiting crownpointlibrary.org/for-readers/book-club-to-go-kits.