Booklovers Club celebrates 101 years

MUNSTER — Over a century ago, in October 1921, 14 Black women helped establish Booklovers Club in Gary because they weren’t welcome to join book clubs with white women.

For the past 101 years, the club has been in continuous operation with the women meeting on the second Tuesday of every month.

“This book club has such longevity from 1921 until now. There’s been wars, conflicts and all sorts of things that have occurred since,” said Constance Winfrey, Booklovers Club president.

“A book club is never isolating because you’re always discussing things with someone," Winfrey said. "It has a way of embracing other people.”

To commemorate the club’s 101st anniversary, members gathered with friends and family members for a luncheon Saturday at the Center for Visual and Performing Arts. Attendees enjoyed lunch while listening to music by pianist and Gary native Billy Foster.

Karen Freeman-Wilson, former mayor of Gary, was the guest speaker at the luncheon and discussed how books influenced her as a child and how banned books can be a threat to today’s children. Booklovers member Carolyn Dillon said it was great not only seeing the former mayor but also socializing with friends at the event who she hasn’t seen in years.

The club was scheduled to host an event for its 100th anniversary but had to postpone due to COVID-19. It’s significant to celebrate this milestone because there have always been ladies meeting no matter what’s happened through the decades, said Winfrey, an educator of 50 years.

“It’s exciting to share this celebration with friends. We have all been through a lot with the pandemic, and now we’re slowly going back to gathering and seeing people,” said Shirley P. Thomas, Booklovers Club treasurer. “There’s some people I haven’t seen since March 2019, or some I’ve seen but with a mask on.”

Thomas, 86, said she was the youngest member of the club when she joined 40 years ago. She was familiar with Booklovers and admired the women before she was invited to join in 1982. To this day, she’s still honored to be one of the Booklovers.

“The club was organized one year after women were given the right to vote,” said Thomas, a former educator. “The original women that started the club felt we needed to have a vehicle in which we could learn together. It was a new day for females.”

Booklovers has never had more than 14 members at once. Dillon said it’s fairly extraordinary for there to be an opening for new members because the membership is kept so low. Throughout the years, most members have been educators who’ve worked for the Gary Community School Corp. The club’s oldest living member, Felicia Rhetta Childress, is 105.

“I was in the second kindergarten class Miss Rhetta taught in 1947,” Dillon said. “Many of the founders of the club were my former teachers in grade school.”

Dillon, 80, became a member of the club in 2018 after receiving an invitation to join. Booklovers has been a natural fit for her because she’s an avid reader who averages three books per month.

Each month, one member is designated to host the meeting at a location of her choice. Women generally host the meetings in their homes or at local restaurants — Café Borgia, Asparagus and the Beach Cafe being staple locations.

Unlike other book clubs, only one member reviews the book or invites a guest to review a book each month. Dillion said this method works best because if a member is intrigued by a certain book, she can then read it on her own time.

“One of the best things about the group is that we do not read the same book together,” Dillon said. “It is a formula that works for us.”