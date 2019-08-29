On a recent day there was a water splashing good time at a library.
The Lowell Public Library, you see, offers a lot more than books.
Not that books aren’t at its core. Jessica Peak, former Lake Central School Corp. teacher and now stay-at-home mom, uses the library programs for her four children: a son, 11; a daughter, 9; and twins, 7. “The kids can take five books at a time, and they want to take more. And as a busy mom, I like the library’s texts reminding when books are due, and now books are renewed automatically,” says Peak.
Though the library has 70,000 books to lend, its many programs for all ages are a big draw.
“We have a lot of fun in our programming, with technology classes, reading classes for kids, programs for young adults (grades 6 through 12), adults, and seniors throughout the year. We’ve had appraisals on merchandise and talks by a local astronaut and a Lincoln character,” says library director Gene Pidzarko.
Hot weather this month made a bunch of huge, water-filled sponges perfect for middle school kids to lob at each other on the library’s front lawn.
“It’s very well organized. At the kids’ school libraries they get a list of the Lowell library’s programs for kids. They mark the ones they’re interested in and take the list home for parents to look at and register for,” says Peak. The lists are also at the library for home schooled children.
Peak’s children have enjoyed a reptile show, crafts, bingo and the free books all summer. When her twins log books they’ve read, they get a note for a free ice cream or other treat donated by local businesses.
Sandi Enyeart, president of Lowell’s Friends of the Library, knows the diversity of programs well. After attending one on urban beekeeping, Enyeart and her family took up the endeavor. When her five children, now age 16 to 32, were younger, she took them to programs for kids. Her youngest uses the young adult book section, and she and her husband use Hoopla Digital, a service that streams free books to their phones. “The audio books are handy when I have to clean or cook,” she says.
Phyllis DeFrance, 75, and husband, Donald, 76, moved to Lowell 10 years ago. “We’re retired, but I said we’re not going to turn into couch potatoes. We need to do something for the community,” says Phyllis. The couple joined Friends of the Library and are Mr. and Mrs. Claus at Christmas — a closely guarded secret from the children — and Phyllis has been the Easter Bunny. For the library’s annual yard sale fund raiser in April, “We help get everything set up in a nice way, and then work the sale.”
Senior programs are varied and include schoolchildren performing music. “It ties the elderly with the younger generation and the children are happy to see the smiles on the seniors’ faces,” says Phyllis.
The library offers activities year-round. Peak’s son still has a homemade rocket ship, dotted with stars for every 10 books read during the summer. Now her daughter’s excited to be doing the same thing, and the twins were eager for story times.
In winter, the library’s collection of 3,000 free films provide cozy family movie nights.
The main library’s two branches in Schneider and unincorporated Shelby, small communities about 10 miles south of Lowell, offer many of the programs and services except ancestry.com, which is free but available only in Lowell. Online services include access to 26 online research resources, from automotive care to medical information, government, entertainment and more.
The library’s contribution to the community is broad, says Pidzarko. “It allows the community to enrich their lives, access cultural materials, and get recreational needs filled.”