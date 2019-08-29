Friends of the Library

Sandi Enyeart, president of the nonprofit Friends of the Library, was looking for something to do when her kids started to leave the nest.

“Meetings are once a month, and it’s not a lot of commitment to do a lot of things,” says Enyeart. Requests are low-pressure for activity volunteers among the 10 to 12 people who attend regularly.

Friends of the Library fundraising helps support library programs, with the three-day annual yard sale one of the group’s biggest money makers. “We also make a lot of money from the ongoing used book sale in the library,” says Enyeart, in addition to tote bag sales, bake sales and more. And the group co-sponsors some library programs.

Besides meetings, the group has annual picnics and social outings, a Christmas tree trimming party and potluck.

New members are always welcome. Visit www.lowellpl.lib.in.us/0library/friends.html for information.