Booster club gifts popcorn to first responders

SCHERERVILLE — Perhaps it was only fitting that a donation to the town’s firefighters was delayed and then curtailed due to a call for service.

When fire crews returned to Station One on Sunday morning, they were greeted by neighbors bearing gifts. The LC Blitz Football Club and Lake Central High School football players delivered cases holding 1,000 bags of Double Good popcorn kernels.

“Thanks a lot,” Fire Capt. Steve Waterstraat said to donors. “We appreciate all this.”

Waterstraat then had to cut short a photo opportunity beside a fire truck because the station had just received an ambulance call.

The fire station was one of several charity stops for the Blitz, a new organization that supports Lake Central football. Bags of popcorn had already gone to St. John police and fire stations, St. John Public Works, Dyer fire and police, Community Hospital first responders, Lake Hills firefighters and Mission One, a local organization serving veterans.

More popcorn is headed for Mission One and first responders at Franciscan Health Dyer.