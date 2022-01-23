Booster club gifts popcorn to first responders

SCHERERVILLE — Perhaps it was only fitting that a donation to the town’s firefighters was delayed and then curtailed due to a call for service.

When fire crews returned to Station One on a recent morning, they were greeted by neighbors bearing gifts. The LC Blitz Football Club and Lake Central High School football players delivered cases holding 1,000 bags of Double Good popcorn kernels.

“Thanks a lot,” Fire Capt. Steve Waterstraat said to donors. “We appreciate all this.”

Waterstraat then had to cut short a photo opportunity beside a fire truck because the station had just received an ambulance call.

The fire station was one of several charity stops for the Blitz, a new organization that supports Lake Central football. Bags of popcorn had already gone to St. John police and fire stations, St. John Public Works, Dyer fire and police, Community Hospital first responders, Lake Hills firefighters and Mission One, a local organization serving veterans.

More popcorn is headed for Mission One and first responders at Franciscan Health Dyer.

“We raise money for the football team, but we also try to do something for the community,” said Chris Creasbaum, who with his wife, Stephanie, is among the founding members of the Blitz. “We’re a new organization that got started last year, and we try to give back.”

Other booster club benefits included a pajama drive for The Salvation Army and Polar Plunge for Special Olympics.

Additional founding members include Ed Cedano, Charlotte Graham and Mike Arcella, who braved the Sunday morning snowfall for the popcorn delivery.

Stephanie Creasbaum explained that the Blitz had done two fundraisers with Double Good popcorn last fall.

"They were nice enough to give us 7,500 bags of popcorn to give away to first responders,” she said.

Based in Burr Ridge, Illinois, Double Good was founded in 1998, then altering its focus in 2003 to include fundraising.

According to founder Tim Heitmann, “We’re about creating more joy in people’s lives.”

Over the years, Double Good has helped organizations raise more than $90 million. In addition, in 2017 the company established a foundation for assisting children with special needs.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.