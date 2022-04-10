Boston suspends liquor license of bar where Region Marine fatally stabbed

Boston has suspended the liquor license of the bar where a Marine from Northwest Indiana was fatally stabbed.

The Boston Licensing Board indefinitely suspended the liquor license of the Sons of Boston bar after Daniel Martinez, a Merrillville High School graduate who grew up in Crown Point, was fatally stabbed there while visiting a fellow Marine for St. Patrick's Day. He was 23 years old and lived in Palos Hills with his father, who owns a funeral home in Chicago.

Alvaro Larrama, a 38-year-old bouncer, was arrested on a charge of murder after chasing Martinez and his friend down on the street, where they were leaving after waiting in line to get in.

His family, including his mother who lives in Crown Point, hired the law firm Altman Nussbaum & Shunnarah Trial Attorneys to file a civil lawsuit against the Sons of Bost at 17 Union Street in downtown Boston.

The bar has not returned messages.

The licensing board determined the Sons of Boston violated several municipal rules, including "assault and battery employee on patron with a deadly weapon," "armed security without prior board approval," "failure to supervise the conduct of a licensed establishment," "permitting a disturbance resulting in the licensed premise becoming a focal point for police attention," "failure to call the police" and allowing an "employee to make bodily contact with a patron."

Martinez, who also attended Hammond Baptist Schools, was looking to attend college to study photography or film, buy a house most likely in Cicero and travel the world, his parents said.

They are looking to start a foundation in his honor to carry on the legacy of his good deeds, including volunteering at senior homes and feeding the homeless in Chicago.

