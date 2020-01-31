Boys & Girls Club gives Ken Allen National Award of Merit

Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Northwest Indiana recently awarded attorney Kenneth J. Allen the National Award of Merit at its annual Board of Directors awards ceremony.

This award is given to a community member who is not affiliated with Boys & Girls Clubs but who demonstrates exceptionally devoted service to youth and service to a club.

President and CEO Ryan Smiley thanked Allen for his commitment to serving youth in Northwest Indiana, noting that he is a major donor of Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Northwest Indiana’s Kidstop program.

Allen donates each year to subsidize Kidstop for families who may need a little extra help affording before- and after-school youth programming, Smiley said.

In 2019, he more than doubled his charitable giving and helped Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Northwest Indiana earn second place in the Art Van Charity Challenge, which raised nearly $375,000 for the organization.