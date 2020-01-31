Boys & Girls Club gives Ken Allen National Award of Merit

Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Northwest Indiana recently awarded attorney Kenneth J. Allen the National Award of Merit at its annual Board of Directors awards ceremony.
This award is given to a community member who is not affiliated with Boys & Girls Clubs but who demonstrates exceptionally devoted service to youth and service to a club.
President and CEO Ryan Smiley thanked Allen for his commitment to serving youth in Northwest Indiana, noting that he is a major donor of Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Northwest Indiana’s Kidstop program.
Allen donates each year to subsidize Kidstop for families who may need a little extra help affording before- and after-school youth programming, Smiley said.
In 2019, he more than doubled his charitable giving and helped Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Northwest Indiana earn second place in the Art Van Charity Challenge, which raised nearly $375,000 for the organization.
“For someone to have donated as much as Ken has to our organization, it’s hard to put into words how much that means to our clubs and the youth we serve,” Smiley said. “His dedication to helping out kids in Northwest Indiana is remarkable, and we are so grateful for his friendship and support.”
Smiley also commended Allen’s philanthropy throughout the Region, citing his support for United Way’s Reading Buddies literacy program and Turkey Give-Away, as well as his Teachers of Excellence and Ken4Kids.org programs.
“I’m humbled by the recognition and thankful for the opportunity to help shape a better future for our kids and our community by working with Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Northwest Indiana, Allen said. “It’s a wonderful organization.”