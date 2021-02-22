Boys & Girls Club honors outgoing board members, elects new officers

Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Northwest Indiana celebrated outgoing board members and introduced new board officers during its annual awards ceremony, held virtually during the last week of January.

Among those whose board terms ended was Christopher Campbell, who served as the organization’s board president in 2019.

Ryan Smiley, Boys & Girls Clubs president and CEO, thanked Campbell and outgoing board members Luke Miller of Applied Technology Services and Dana Neer of Culver Academies for their guidance through a series of significant challenges, including an organizational merger in 2018 and the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I’m grateful for all the guidance Chris, Luke and Dana gave us throughout their time on the Board, but especially through an extremely challenging 2020,” Smiley said. “Our organization is in a better place because of them, and we wish them the best of luck going forward.”

Smiley also introduced members of the new board leadership team, whose terms officially began on Jan. 1.