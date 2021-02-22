Boys & Girls Club honors outgoing board members, elects new officers

Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Northwest Indiana celebrated outgoing board members and introduced new board officers during its annual awards ceremony, held virtually during the last week of January.
Among those whose board terms ended was Christopher Campbell, who served as the organization’s board president in 2019.
Ryan Smiley, Boys & Girls Clubs president and CEO, thanked Campbell and outgoing board members Luke Miller of Applied Technology Services and Dana Neer of Culver Academies for their guidance through a series of significant challenges, including an organizational merger in 2018 and the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I’m grateful for all the guidance Chris, Luke and Dana gave us throughout their time on the Board, but especially through an extremely challenging 2020,” Smiley said. “Our organization is in a better place because of them, and we wish them the best of luck going forward.”
Smiley also introduced members of the new board leadership team, whose terms officially began on Jan. 1.
Michael Simpson of M.E. Simpson Co., Inc. will serve as board chair. Matt Glaros of Meyers & Glaros will serve as vice-chair. Rene Martin of First Merchants Bank will continue to serve as treasurer, and Timothy D. Rice of CAPTRUST will serve as secretary. David L. Hollenbeck will continue to serve as legal counsel, and following her term as 2020’s board chair, Tanya Leetz of Peoples Bank will serve as immediate past chair.
In addition to recognizing past and current board members, Smiley also handed out awards to individuals whose commitment to the success of the organization garnered national recognition.
Smiley presented Randy Hall of Luxor Homes with the National Award of Merit, which is given to individuals outside of the organization who have provided outstanding support to a Club or to the Boys & Girls Clubs Movement.
Campbell received the National Silver Medallion, an award given to board members and other volunteers who have provided outstanding and exemplary service to the organization.
Smiley then presented Lake Station Boys & Girls Club’s interim Club Director Sylvia Collins with the National Professional Service Award, given to a staff member who demonstrates exceptional dedication to a Club organization and the Boys & Girls Club Movement.
Finally, Smiley presented National Service to Youth Awards to board members who have given five or more years of devoted service to Boys & Girls Clubs. Recipients included Nick Arnold, who completed his 15th year of service, and Paul Dawning, who completed his 10th. Campbell, Eric Evans, Mike Hooper and Dan Marchetti completed their fifth years of service.