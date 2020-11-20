Boys & Girls Clubs cancels annual 5K

Due to rising COVID cases in Northwest Indiana, Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Northwest Indiana’s 5K Arctic Dash Race Committee has canceled the organization’s 5K run this year.

A statement released by the committee thanked those who planned to participate and acknowledged the difficult decision.

“We are sad not to see our group of dedicated runners in December, but our goal is to avoid placing the health of anyone at risk,” the statement said.

Alison Martin, Boys & Girls Clubs’ Vice President of Philanthropy, said the event is a good way for community members to get involved with the organization and show their support.

Martin also said Boys & Girls Clubs made format changes to the race, such as a wave start in which participants start and finish at different times, but the recent increase in cases simply made the event too risky to hold.

“We are extremely grateful for everyone who was planning to be a part of the event either through donating or participating, and we truly hope to bring this Gold Cup race back to new and existing participants,” Martin said.