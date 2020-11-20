Boys & Girls Clubs cancels annual 5K

Due to rising COVID cases in Northwest Indiana, Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Northwest Indiana’s 5K Arctic Dash Race Committee has canceled the organization’s 5K run this year.
A statement released by the committee thanked those who planned to participate and acknowledged the difficult decision.
“We are sad not to see our group of dedicated runners in December, but our goal is to avoid placing the health of anyone at risk,” the statement said.
Alison Martin, Boys & Girls Clubs’ Vice President of Philanthropy, said the event is a good way for community members to get involved with the organization and show their support.
Martin also said Boys & Girls Clubs made format changes to the race, such as a wave start in which participants start and finish at different times, but the recent increase in cases simply made the event too risky to hold.
“We are extremely grateful for everyone who was planning to be a part of the event either through donating or participating, and we truly hope to bring this Gold Cup race back to new and existing participants,” Martin said.
Martin said individuals who were planning to participate in the 5k Arctic Dash and still want to be involved with the organization can do so by donating or volunteering through Boys & Girls Clubs’ Christmas to Remember initiative.
“Christmas to Remember is a way to ensure Club members who need it most receive holiday memories to last a lifetime by receiving gifts they shared through letters written to Santa,” Martin said. “Club members write lists, and members of the community donate, shop, or wrap gifts. It’s a really exciting way to make sure Club members have the magical holiday they deserve.”
For more information on Christmas to Remember, visit bgcgreaternwi.org or call 219-764-2582.
