Boys & Girls Clubs celebrate outgoing board, introduces new officers

The Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Northwest Indiana celebrated outgoing board members and introduced new board officers during its recent annual awards ceremony.

The event honored nine individuals who served the organization’s board for a combined 75 years in a number of capacities, including as officers and committee members.

Ryan Smiley, president and CEO of Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Northwest Indiana, thanked the following individuals for their board service as they completed their terms: Ben Ballou of Hodges & Davis; Julie Bieszczat of Barney Enterprises; Denise Dillard of Methodist Hospital; Roy Hamilton of Purdue University Northwest; Roosevelt Haywood III of Haywood and Fleming Associates; Dan Killeen of US Steel; Patrick Lyp of the city of Valparaiso; Renee Ramon-Doughman of AccessAbilities; and Chris White of The Times Media Co.

Smiley thanked outgoing members for their service, especially through a period of significant change that included club renovations and a 2018 organizational merger. He also noted the bittersweet nature of the ceremony.