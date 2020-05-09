Boys & Girls Clubs facilitate e-learning with new program

Barber said a first-grader who is a member of Portage Boys & Girls Club was able to connect to club staff and receive the help she needed to complete a writing assignment. At the end of the tutoring session, the club member said how happy she was to get help from one of her “favorite staff members.”

The e-learning assistance program also is introducing new youth and teens to Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Northwest Indiana, who are joining clubs after hearing from friends and family about the assistance and other vrtual programming the organization is offering during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Barber said the parent of a 10th-grader from Valparaiso called the hotline and registered her daughter for membership at Valparaiso Boys & Girls Club after finding out she could receive free tutoring in geometry.

“The mom was so grateful that club staff were able to help her daughter,” Barber said. “She admitted that e-learning can be tough and that she struggles to help her daughter with geometry.”

Rosemarie Joiner, director of operations for the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Northwest Indiana’ said the goal of e-learning assistance is to support not only club members, but also local schools and teachers.