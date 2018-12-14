GARY — Thursday became “A Christmas to Remember” at the Genesis Center for some 500 children from all 10 Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Northwest Indiana.
Pizza filled tummies while a cookie-making station gave each child an opportunity to create special holiday treats. Lights twinkled on trees set up around the basketball arena. A special “thank you note” station allowed the children to express their gratitude. And, of course, Santa and his elves took center stage as the kids made their wishes known.
Months of planning went into this first, and hopefully annual, event, said Ryan Smiley, president/CEO of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Northwest Indiana.
“For hundreds of our local club members, the upcoming holiday are not happy times, but instead, times of anxiety and heightened awareness of lack,” Smiley said. The staff at each club identified children who needed “A Christmas to Remember.”
In addition to the party, each child received wrapped presents and a bag filled with a complete holiday meal, including “a ham with fixings and a pie generously provided by Strack & VanTil and Indiana Beverage,” Smiley said.
“It just isn’t about the toys that will be unwrapped by these kids, and it’s not just about warm coats that will be received,” said Buffy Adam, director of marketing & development for the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Northwest Indiana.
“The real miracle happening here is about coming together as one community to show love to our most valuable and vulnerable community asset — our children,” Adams said.
Local business leaders began meeting at a local restaurant after Randy Hall, president of Luxor Homes Inc., learned that hundreds of club members wouldn’t have anything under the tree, if they even had a tree.
“I simply reached out to business leaders I have known for years, local people I knew would be motivated to create something special for kids who needed the gift of hope…kids who needed to experience some extra love and excitement that should come with the holiday,” Hall explained.
In addition, dozens of local businesses, unions and individuals donated Christmas decorations, contributed financial gifts and sponsored children.
Children from all 10 clubs attended the party, including Chesterton, Valparaiso, Gary, Hammond, Portage, South Haven, Cedar Lake, Lake Station, East Chicago and Merrillville.
Jermel, a 15-year-old member of the Lake Station Boys & Girls Club, said he hoped for clothes and shoes.
“It feels good,” the eighth-grader said about the event as he waited with other members of the Lake Station Club, which he joined two years ago.
Andrew, 13, who joined the Lake Station club on Jan. 18, agreed.
“It’s good for the kids,” Andrew said, adding that his wish list includes clothes and an MP4 player.
Both youngsters said they enjoy the Lake Station Boys & Girls Club.
“It’s a fun place to hang out,” Andrew said.
Both said they love playing basketball on the new gym floor.
“We have new TVs,” Jermel said. “The teen center furniture is coming.”