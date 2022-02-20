Boys & Girls Clubs hire administrator

Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Northwest Indiana has hired Ellis Dumas III to serve as the organization’s vice president of programs & outcomes.

Boys & Girls Clubs President & CEO Ryan Smiley said Dumas will lead program staff to successfully execute outcome-based youth development programs throughout the organization.

“We’re excited to welcome Ellis to our Boys & Girls Clubs family,” Smiley said. “He brings a wealth of knowledge, experience and education to this role. His skills and passion make him the perfect person to ensure Club programming continues impacting youth at a high level.”

Dumas comes to Boys & Girls Clubs most recently from Universal Healthcare Services in Indianapolis, where he served as the organization’s chief of operations since last August.

Prior to Universal Healthcare, Dumas worked for the Indiana Department of Child Services (DCS) for over a decade, beginning as a family case manager in 2009 before working his way up to ultimately serve as the district one regional manager for nearly five years.

Dumas has an MBA in executive management from Indiana Wesleyan University and a BS in criminal justice, political science and African American and African Diaspora Studies from Indiana University.

Dumas has a long history with the organization. He is an alumnus of John Will Anderson Boys & Girls Club in Gary.

"I am excited to be joining an organization that has had a significant impact on my life growing up as a BGC kid. As we make our way through hopefully the tail end of this pandemic, BGC will play an intrinsic role in the social and emotional recovery of the youth in this community.”

Dumas lives in Crown Point with his wife Jervai and their four children.

