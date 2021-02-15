Boys & Girls Clubs may bring programs to proposed athletic facility in Merrillville

Although no final decisions have been made, town officials are excited about the potential for the Boys & Girls Clubs to expand programming in Merrillville.

Councilman Richard Hardaway said that’s been one of his goals since he joined the council more than 15 years ago.

The purchase agreement with Epicenter calls for the entity to pay about $86,000 for the 3-acre parcel, Councilman Shawn Pettit said. He anticipates closing on the sale by early April.

He said the agreement also calls for the municipality to handle a special exception request that would allow for the construction of the multipurpose facility next to the Dean and Barbara White Community Center at 6600 Broadway.

Pettit said the special exception request should be heard by the Board of Zoning Appeals later this month or in March.

As the sale of that property advances, the Dean and Barbara White Community Center remains on pace to open March 1.

Parks Director Jan Orlich said Merrillville has finished the hiring process for employees who will work there. Officials are now participating in training for the mechanical room, equipment and other areas of the center.