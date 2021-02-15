Boys & Girls Clubs may bring programs to proposed athletic facility in Merrillville

MERRILLVILLE — There’s a possibility Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Northwest Indiana's programming could be featured alongside the new Dean and Barbara White Community Center.
The Town Council recently authorized a purchase agreement to sell a 3-acre lot next to the center to Epicenter Indiana.
The entity would build a multipurpose facility for volleyball and other athletic instruction, and town officials said the local Boys & Girls Clubs organization is interested in occupying space there for youth programming.
Ryan Smiley, president and CEO of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Northwest Indiana, said there have been preliminary discussions about the matter, but no final decisions have been made.
“Having a physical presence and facility to provide programming to the youth and teens in the town of Merrillville has been, and continues to be, a strategic priority of ours,” Smiley said in an email. “We have been in ongoing conversations with both town officials, as well as the privately owned volleyball group.”
Those discussions are expected to continue.
“Our Board of Directors is interested in learning more about this possible opportunity on-site at the Dean and Barbara White Community Center property and evaluating the needs, feasibility and potential pursuit of a long term partnership,” Smiley said.
Although no final decisions have been made, town officials are excited about the potential for the Boys & Girls Clubs to expand programming in Merrillville.
Councilman Richard Hardaway said that’s been one of his goals since he joined the council more than 15 years ago.
The purchase agreement with Epicenter calls for the entity to pay about $86,000 for the 3-acre parcel, Councilman Shawn Pettit said. He anticipates closing on the sale by early April.
He said the agreement also calls for the municipality to handle a special exception request that would allow for the construction of the multipurpose facility next to the Dean and Barbara White Community Center at 6600 Broadway.
Pettit said the special exception request should be heard by the Board of Zoning Appeals later this month or in March.
As the sale of that property advances, the Dean and Barbara White Community Center remains on pace to open March 1.
Parks Director Jan Orlich said Merrillville has finished the hiring process for employees who will work there. Officials are now participating in training for the mechanical room, equipment and other areas of the center.
Pettit said there is some interior work left to finish before the facility opens to the public. That includes signs and the installation of the floor for the rock-climbing wall.
He said the town also is waiting on a couple of pieces of equipment for the fitness area, which is being sponsored by Methodist Hospitals.
When the weather is warmer, work will be done to finish the outside of the community center. Creating the concession stand, press box and walking path are among outdoor features that will be finished then, Pettit said.
Visit merrillvilleparks.com for information about the Dean and Barbara White Community Center.