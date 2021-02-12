Boys & Girls Clubs name director of community outreach

Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Northwest Indiana recently welcomed Wendy Mang as the organization’s new director of community outreach.
Mang comes to Boys & Girls Clubs from the American Cancer Society (ACS), where she worked for nine years as the senior community development manager.
While at ACS, Mang managed a portfolio of events, including Relay for Life, Gears of Hope and Real Men Wear Pink, and coordinated over a thousand of the organization’s volunteers.
Citing her extensive experience, Boys & Girls Clubs president and CEO Ryan Smiley said Mang was the perfect candidate for the newly created director of community outreach position, which will not only plan the organization’s events but build Boys & Girls Clubs’ volunteer and alumni bases.
“Wendy has a long history of service to the community, and her experience makes her uniquely prepared to succeed in this position,” Smiley said. “We are lucky to have her, and we can’t wait for the great work she’s going to do with our events and building our volunteer program.”
Mang, a two-time cancer survivor, spent the early part of her career working in insurance and corporate real estate. She became involved with American Cancer Society first as a volunteer and then employee after being diagnosed with chondroblastic osteosarcoma, a rare form of bone cancer. After leaving ACS, Mang’s commitment to giving back led her to Boys & Girls Clubs.
“I’m passionate about making a lasting impact in my community through volunteerism and helping others realize their volunteer potential,” Mang said. “I’m excited to be a part of the work Boys & Girls Clubs does for so many kids in Northwest Indiana.”
In her free time, Mang stays involved in the community. In addition to volunteering for ACS, she is the president of the Duneland area’s Epsilon Kappa chapter of Kappa Kappa Kappa. She also volunteers for the Shirley Heinze Land Trust.
Mang, a lifelong resident of Northwest Indiana, was chosen to represent Porter County in 2016 and carry the torch as part of Indiana’s bicentennial celebration. She has been married to her husband Chip for 27 years, and they have two children.