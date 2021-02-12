Boys & Girls Clubs name director of community outreach

Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Northwest Indiana recently welcomed Wendy Mang as the organization’s new director of community outreach.

Mang comes to Boys & Girls Clubs from the American Cancer Society (ACS), where she worked for nine years as the senior community development manager.

While at ACS, Mang managed a portfolio of events, including Relay for Life, Gears of Hope and Real Men Wear Pink, and coordinated over a thousand of the organization’s volunteers.

Citing her extensive experience, Boys & Girls Clubs president and CEO Ryan Smiley said Mang was the perfect candidate for the newly created director of community outreach position, which will not only plan the organization’s events but build Boys & Girls Clubs’ volunteer and alumni bases.

“Wendy has a long history of service to the community, and her experience makes her uniquely prepared to succeed in this position,” Smiley said. “We are lucky to have her, and we can’t wait for the great work she’s going to do with our events and building our volunteer program.”