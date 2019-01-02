At the final board meeting of 2018, on Nov. 26, Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Northwest Indiana celebrated the service of several board members whose terms ended in December, as well as elected new officers to lead the organization in 2019.
Ryan Smiley, president and CEO of Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Northwest Indiana, thanked individuals for their board service: Bonnie Coleman of Hodges & Davis, Jeff Leetz of Indiana Beverage, Leslie Plesac of Purdue University Northwest, Michael Saks of The Performance Companies, Chareice White of Reice Communications and Jeffrey Wolf of Shive-Hattery Inc.
The combined service of outgoing board members totaled more than 90 years of dedication toward the youth of Northwest Indiana.
Smiley also thanked each board member for their part in merging two strong Club organizations into the new entity of Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Northwest Indiana at the beginning of the year.
In addition, Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Northwest Indiana Board of Directors elected new officers to serve a one-year term. The 2019 slate of officers includes Chris Campbell of Centier Bank as board chair; Tanya Leetz of Peoples Bank as first vice chair; Michael Simpson of M.E. Simpson Company Inc. as second vice chair; Roosevelt Haywood III of Haywood and Fleming Associates as secretary; Rene Martin of First Merchants Bank as Treasurer; Chris White of The Times Media Co. as immediate past chair.