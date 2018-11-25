Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Northwest Indiana announced the launch of a free-to-download app, available in the APP Store and Google Play, that enables people to give their digital “spare change” to the organization. By securely linking their credit card/and or bank account to round up purchases to the nearest dollar, this small “spare change” can be automatically donated directly toward programming and services that are delivered to the 10,000 club kids who are members of Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Northwest Indiana.
“It’s like dropping change in a donation bucket at a retail location, but now you can do it digitally, with transparency, to know where it goes, how it is used and with tracking to see how much you’ve given and how it is impacting local kids right here in your community,” said Ryan Smiley, president & CEO of Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Northwest Indiana.
“Many times people think since they can’t write a large check, they can’t make an impact," said Buffy Adams, director of marketing and development. "But that’s just not the case, because anyone can make a huge impact easily, simply and securely, one dime at a time."
For more information, visit www.sparechange4kids.CLUB.