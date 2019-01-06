EAST CHICAGO — Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Northwest Indiana has been selected to receive a grant from ArcelorMittal in the second year of its special community investment initiative, “Building Resilience: Investing in Nonprofit Sustainability.” Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Northwest Indiana is part of 14 nonprofit organizations that were awarded a total of $325,000.
Launched in 2017 as a pilot program, the Building Resilience program extends ArcelorMittal’s corporate giving strategy to focus on the sustainability and resiliency of its existing nonprofit partners. The program invests in areas of nonprofit management that are traditionally underfunded by foundations and corporations yet could have a significant impact on the long-term sustainability of the nonprofit organization.
ArcelorMittal received more than 55 applications for this year’s grant initiative. Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Northwest Indiana has been a long-time partner with ArcelorMittal.