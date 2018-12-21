For the 100 Year Celebration of the Katherine House, and the renovation of the East Chicago Katherine House Boys & Girls Club, BP America pledged their commitment in helping Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Northwest Indiana through a $20,000 gift.
“As I have stated before, the East Chicago community is very generous,” Ryan Smiley, president and CEO of Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Northwest Indiana, said. “People and companies, like BP America, understand the very importance of our East Chicago club, and the unbelievable opportunities this club provides to youth in their out-of-school-time. BP America’s gift is helping us to renovate and enhance the East Chicago Katherine House Club because the youth of East Chicago deserve the best.”
BP America’s $20,000 gift is being used as part of a match from an anonymous donor to support this $1.25 million effort.
“BP is proud to be part of this important capital project,” Don Porter, BP Whiting refinery manager, said. “BP is committed to supporting our communities and investing in projects that work toward strengthening our local Northwest Indiana area. The Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Northwest Indiana’s mission to inspire youth to reach their full potential is something BP strongly supports. Community organizations, schools, parents and businesses must continue to work together to inspire the next generation of innovators and creators.”