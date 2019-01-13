VALPARAISO — The Brauer Museum of Art’s winter exhibitions kick off with an opening reception Sunday and run through March 31.
“Line/Force/Burn Rubber: Sarah Krepp & Olivia Petrides” features works by two artists who enjoy showing together and whose bodies of work complement each other in their graphic and visceral natures. Krepp has shown her interdisciplinary works in museums and galleries nationally and internationally, and she has received research awards and travel grants. Petrides is a painter, illustrator, and adjunct associate professor at the School of the Art Institute of Chicago.
“The Icons on Ammo Boxes: Art by Sofia Atlantova and Oleksandr Klymenko” showcases accessories of war that have been transformed into works of art, symbolizing both life and death in the Anti-Terrorist Operation Zone of eastern Ukraine. Artists Sofia Atlantova and Oleksandr Klymenko will discuss their works during a gallery talk on Jan. 18. The pieces in this exhibition are available for purchase, and proceeds benefit the Pirogov First Volunteer Mobile Hospital.
“The Art of Lynn Olson” rounds out the winter exhibitions. Olson (1925–2013) was an acclaimed Northwest Indiana sculptor and painter who pioneered techniques in sculpting in cement and concrete. The Brauer’s exhibition pairs the artist’s elegant sculptural creations with his expressive landscape paintings, drawn from the artist’s estate.
On Jan. 18, the film/lecture series, “The Noir Style in Image, Word and Sound” returns to offer film screenings and discussions that will explore the classic film genre. Four iconic movies will be featured by Indiana University Northwest Performing Arts faculty member and creator of the lecture series, Peter Aglinskas. All events are free and open to the public, with showings running through April.
The Valparaiso University Juried Art Student Exhibition returns in April, featuring original artwork by Valpo students. The summer exhibitions include new acquisitions, selections from the permanent collection and “Corey Hagelberg: No Beauty in This.”
Throughout the season, the Brauer Museum hosts coffee hours and gallery talks with artists, curators and art collectors. Admission to the museum and its events is free, with donations welcome.
Visit valpo.edu/brauer-museum-of-art for more information about the season and upcoming events.